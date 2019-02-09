Lotto win for Clare man

A TECH savvy Clare man revealed how he broke news of his €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win to his children on a WhatsApp conference call.

The lucky dad was one of two big winners through the doors of National Lottery HQ today to collect big prizes. He bought his winning ticket for the EuroMillions Plus draw last Tuesday, January 22 online.

The Clare man, who has not revealed his identity, said with some of his children living abroad he thought a WhatsApp call was the perfect way to break the news of his good fortune.

Speaking in the Winner’s Room he said, “They were a bit worried when I asked them to go on a WhatsApp call at 7.30 p.m the day after the draw, but I assured them it was good news. The job I had trying to convince them I wasn’t joking was another thing!”

“I pick the same five numbers every draw based on the birthdays of my first five grandchildren, so I have them to thank for my lucky win. I’ll look after them all surely” the delighted winner said.

Meanwhile two Monaghan brothers shared a prize of €148,179 after matching 5 numbers plus the Bonus on the Lotto Draw from Wednesday January 30.