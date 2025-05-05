Loop Head firm gets in the spirit

A new distillery which will be based on the Loop Head Peninsula is set to launch its brand in West Clare this coming weekend.

Loop Head Distillers will launch its brand of distinctive handcrafted spirits at the Carrigaholt Oyster & Traditional Music Festival over the May holiday weekend.

The brand’s founding partners are Emily Ryan, Keith Taylor, and West Clare man Alan Troy who ran for Fianna Fáil in the 2024 local election, and the trio have been firmly focused to date on the product launch.

Loop Head Distillers products will include its Wild Atlantic Vodka, Botanical Gin, and Cu Chulainn’s Leap Blended Whiskey – all inspired by the land, sea and stories of the Peninsula.

The venture is a community project which will start out as a premium craft spirits brand but will also have a heritage aspect celebrating the traditions and stories of County Clare.

With that in mind, they are planning to open a tasting room and heritage shop in the heart of Carrigaholt village in early June, and are already making plans for a full summer season of tastings and events.

Two of the brand’s founders, Emily and Alan will be in attendance at the festival for a sampling launch with pop-ups throughout the Carrigaholt pubs where they will host tastings and storytelling sessions.

Ms Ryan is based in Las Vegas and began planning her new business venture last October.

She told The Clare Champion the combination of stability, community, and long-term potential on the Loop Head Peninsula has appeal and suits their business model, and they will not be deterred from investing in West Clare by current US trade policy, although tariffs will likely have an impact on the business venture.

In fact, the US distillery investors are reflective of the recent trend of Americans looking to Ireland for business opportunities given the changed political and economic climate in the States.

Indeed, both the American investor and consumer remain important to their business model.

“The Americans tend to feel a connection with Ireland, and we have much more luck when pitching to them when they feel an emotional connection,” she explained.

In the US, Emily specialises in marketing shell brands like Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey which she collaborated with Keith Taylor on, and she previously worked for Guinness and Budweiser.

While her strengths are in marketing and promotion, Keith is in charge of the distilling side and the process itself, and it was he who texted her out of the blue last summer to say ‘why don’t we open a distillery where you are from?’

“Something unlocked in my brain and my heart, and I sat at my table for three days, and so I wrote this business plan and did my research.

“Some of the happiest memories of my life are in Carrigaholt, and I want to give back to the community there – I want to breathe back life to Carrigaholt.”

As a child, Emily spent many cherished summers holidaying in Carrigaholt where she developed a strong appreciation for the land, people, and heritage of the Peninsula.

So much so, that as soon as she graduated from high school, she moved to Carrigaholt and started working at The Long Dock learning bartending skills and fast became part of the local community.

Her late father, Larry Ryan, a Sligo man, also saw potential in the Peninsula establishing Banner Tours to bring small groups of visitors around the region in the fringe season, and visiting venues like The Long Dock, Keane’s, and Dolphin World.

Significantly, the founders also have plans to establish a Carrigaholt Community Cares Fund in memory of Emily’s dad, and the distillery will donate a portion of its sales to support local needs.

They are currently eyeing up potential locations to commence distilling, which will be in small batches first.

The first phase involves neutral grain spirits like vodka and gin which can be distilled in two weeks, and the next phase will be the production of a three-year aged whiskey.

To create product, they aim to source as much as possible from local farmers, and they are also open to collaborations with local food artisans for food and drink pairings.

To date, the craft producer has received support from the Irish government through Enterprise Ireland as well as the Local Enterprise Offices.