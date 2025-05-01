‘Looking to throw the kitchen sink at it’- Keelan Sexton

Keelan Sexton missed last year’s Munster Final against Kerry after taking a year out travelling but he was always going to return to the fold when the call came from Peter Keane, writes Joe Ó Muircheartaigh.

The call came via a text at first, just as an initial exercise and sounding out whether he wanted to be part of it all once more. The Mullagh man wasn’t the only one, of course, to get this communication because it’s what managers do, especially those newly installed in the job.

Eoin Cleary got the same one from Peter Keane as he looked to build his best possible squad for the National League and championship by tying to enlist the services of two of the county’s standout forwards over the past decade.

“When I came back I was humming and hawing to be honest with you whether I was going to go back in or not,” Sexton admits. “Peter texted me but I remember I told him ‘I’m actually sick at the minute’.

“Then I didn’t speak to him for a week and he texted me back ‘are you still alive’…

