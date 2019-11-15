Home » Sports » Lohan Adds New Faces To Backroom Team
Double All Ireland winner with Clare Brian Lohan

Lohan Adds New Faces To Backroom Team

November 15, 2019 3,095 Views

Brian Lohan has added a strength and conditioning coach along with a new kitman to his Clare senior hurling backroom team.

Keith Carr joins as S&C coach bringing a wealth of experience to the role. He previously worked the Galway and Roscommon footballers along with the Galway U21 and intermediate hurlers.

Meanwhile Kilmaleys Niall Romer has also been added to the ticket as kitman. Romer was one of the five man committee appointed to select the new manager last month.

It’s believed the first session under the new regime will take place on Sunday ahead of the opening game of the Munster Hurling League next month.

