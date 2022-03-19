Lidl plans labelled a ‘threat to town centre’

Share Facebook

PLANS by Lidl Ireland to develop a €20 million new store and mixed use development in Ennis “represents a significant threat to the vitality and viability of the town centre and should not be permitted,” according to the representative organisation for the independent retail grocery trade in Ireland.

The Retail Grocery Dairy & Allied Trades Association RGDATA have lodged an objection to the development, which according to Lidl will create 30 local jobs along with 100 more during construction.

Lidl unveiled plans last year for the new store and mixed-use development at the junction of the Clare Road (R458) and Toberteascain Road, which if given the go-ahead will include 20 residential apartments, a café and two commercial units.

In its objection to the plans RGDATA state it supports new shops and new formats in town centres and retail zones. However, it goes on, “RGDATA is particularly concerned with the planning implications of such a large scale retail development at this ‘out-of-town’ location o the periphery of Ennis.”

The objection argues that “significant retail development has been consistently refused on this site in the past” with the new plans not taking account of previous concerns raised by An Bord Pleanala.

The representative body claim that the proposal has “completely disregarded the high vacancy levels within the town”.

Concerns about an “adverse cumulative impact on the vitality, viability and primacy of the town centre” in light of plans for another retail development on the former Curley Furniture site were also raised.

It argues that the proposed development would “constitute a significant intensification of retail provision in this area to a degree that would be contrary to the neighbourhood centre designation”.

The objection questions why 123 parking spaces are planned if there is sufficient population and retail expenditure within a 400m catchment area surrounding the site.

“If the applicant was serious that the proposed large scale convenience retail development can in fact be served by the immediate local catchment (within walking distance of the site), all of the 123 no car parking spaces should be omitted. In this regard, instead of a ‘sea of parking’ this valuable serviced land should be set aside for other appropriate development which would not threaten the vitality and viability of the town centre.”

RGDATA also highlight the “extensive history of flooding on the site” adding an assertion that the Flood Relief Scheme protects the site has not been comprehensively demonstrated.

It adds that thesite is located along a high-profile location and as viewed from the Clare Road / Limerick Road and the roundabout “would result in a discordant and disjoined urban design intervention at this location”. The proposed elevation onto the Toberteascain Road would “result in a substandard urban design response”.

The proposed size of a planned civic space is described as “limited”. The objection concludes, “Owing to the location and scale of the proposed development, RGDATA contends the proposed scheme will draw from a much wider customer base and will therefore result in a much greater retail impact on the surviving shops operating in the town centre.

“Moreover, the proposed development would constitute a significant intensification of retail provision in this area to a degree that would be contrary to the neighbourhood centre designation.

“Furthermore, if left unchecked, the cumulative effect of significant new convenience retail developments at multiple neighbourhood centre locations, poses a real threat to the future vitality and viability of the town centre. This has the potential to compromise the delivery of town centre expansion which is the most preferred location for significant convenience retail development.”

Concerns about the plans have also been raised by Paul and Kay Ryan of Ryan’s Centra who in a submission to Clare County Council contend the plans will “undermine” strategic aims for retail development in Ennis as part of the County Development Plan.

“Ennis is already well served in relation to retail provision and the regeneration of existing facilities would be sufficient to meet retail demand,” they state.

The submission contends the proposed development “would be detrimental” to existing smaller retail premises along the Limerick Road and would create “a counter attraction” to existing town centre services. Concerns about an increase in traffic volumes were also raised, while the design at the “strategic corner site” was described as “sub-standard”.

by Jessica Quinn