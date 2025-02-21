Clare Champion Print Subscription
League status on the line in Doonbeg derby

Clare’s Theresa Collins solos with the ball past Donegal's Leeza Cunningham during their Division 2, Round 1 clash. Photograph by Eugene McCafferty
Eoin Brennan
By Eoin Brennan
Clare v Tipperary at Shanahan McNamara Memorial Park Doonbeg, Sunday 2pm (Shane Curley, Galway)

To say it’s been a real mixed bag for Graham Shine and Co. is putting it mildly. Having been unlucky to not take all the points against senior side Donegal in Clarecastle on day one, settling for a draw seemed invaluable when humbled by Roscommon in Round 2 a week later.

A 30 point turnaround seven days on against Westmeath left supporters with a welcome feeling of surprise and satisfaction leaving Athlone a fortnight ago but such up and down performances does beg the question, what can we expect this Sunday when Clare host neighbours Tipperary in Doonbeg. After all, the Premier haven’t exactly been flying on all cylinders themselves thus far as they are yet to get off the mark for 2025. That comes with the major caveat of having already clashed with outstanding Division 2 favourites Galway and Cork, with last year’s All-Ireland Finalists Galway seeing off Tipp by eight in round 1 and the Rebels extending the gap to twelve in their meeting last time out.

Monaghan also edged matters by the minimum…

