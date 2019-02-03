Late Tubridy Goal Sees Clare Leave Newry With A Share Of The Spoils From NFL Tie With Armagh

David Tubridy’s late goal saw Clare snatch an unlikely draw from this National Football League clash with Armagh in Newry.

The Doonbeg man arrowed a dangerous ball across the square in injury time, and it found it’s way to the net see the full-time score finish Clare 2-10 Armagh 1-13.

The game was barely 20 seconds old when Dermot Coughlan suffered a serious leg injury which led to the Kilmurry Ibrickane youngster being stretchered from the field.

When the action got back underway after a 12 minute stoppage, it was Armagh who struck first through Niall Grimley as he finished off a sweeping team move.

Gordon Kelly found himself in space near the Armagh goal just moments later after being sent clear by Kieran Malone, and his shot had to be tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Blaine Hughes.

Pierce DeLoughery was called into action twice in quick succession and the Cratloe man answered with two brilliant saves from Stefan Campbell and Charlie Vernon.

Armagh hit the next two scores with a brace from Rian O’Neill, but Clare could have had the perfect response when Gary Brennan powered through on goal. The captain swivelled but saw his shot screw off the outside of the boot from close range.

The Banner settled into the game with a brace of points through Kieran Malone and David Tubridy after the Doonbeg man called an attacking mark.

Armagh were reduced to 14 men just moments later with star forward Jamie Clarke seeing red after a challenge on Kevin Harnett.

This seemed to spark the Ulster men into life as they hit two in a row from Jamar Hall and a Grimley free to see the lead by 0-5 to 0-3.

Tubridy and Dale Masterson notched points to level the game once more as 12 minutes of injury time were indicated by the fourth official.

Greg McCabe powered home a low drive to the back of the Clare net just moments later and when Connaire Mackin added a point from the kickout, it was Armagh leading by 1-6 to 0-5.

Clare finished strongest from here, with two Tubridy frees coming before Gavin Cooney saw his attempted fist for a point being deflected into the the Armagh net, and Tubridy’s fifth point of the half saw Clare lead at the break by 1-8 to 1-6.

Rian O’Neill opened the second half scoring with a brilliant effort from the right wing to cut the gap to one, and Charlie Vernon followed up to level proceedings at 1-8 each.

Armagh took the lead soon after through a Niall Grimley free, as tensions started to boil and threatened to spill over.

David Tubridy notched his sixth with a fine left foot effort to tie up the game with 15 minutes of the second half played.

A brilliant goal scoring chance was then spurned by Clare, and when the ball was cleared, Cathal O’Connor was sent off after the ensuing scramble.

More Banner indiscipline was punished when Rory Grugan knocked over a free to edge his side back into the lead, and when Greg McCabe stormed through to put over a brilliant score, Armagh led by 1-11 to 1-9.

Clare had chances to get themselves back into the game but the killer instinct just wasn’t there, while Armagh hit another to extend the lead to three.

Jamar Hall and David Tubridy exchanged points at the death, and the Doonbeg man saw his sideline kick make it all the way to the net to level the game in the most dramatic fashion in injury time.

Clare: Pierce DeLoughery; Kevin Harnett, Cillian Brennan, Gordon Kelly; Conal O hAinifein, Dean Ryan, Dale Masterson; Gary Brennan, Cathal O’Connor; Cian O’Dea, Jamie Malone, Dermot Coughlan; Kieran Malone, Keelan Sexton, David Tubridy.

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Aaron McKay, James Morgan, Mark Shields; Connaire Mackin, Greg McCabe, Aidan Forker; Stephen Sheridan, Niall Grimley; Jemar Hall, Rory Grugan, Charlie Vernon; Stefan Campbell, Rian O’Neill, Jamie Clarke.

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).