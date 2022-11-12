Late Late Show profile boost for Clare business

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

ENNIS-BASED online company Mama’s Boobie Box was out front and centre on display in last Friday night’s edition on the Late Late Show.

The company took part in the Small Business Special, and its prominent position on the show has meant a boost for the two-year-old venture.

Founder, Petrina O’Halloran has said, “Since Friday night we have being inundated with messages of goodwill and support for the business”.

“We weren’t sure which spot we would get on the show, as there was nearly 100 businesses represented. We are so proud to have Mama’s Boobie Box centre on stage, it definitely lit up on set.”

Mama’s Boobie Box offers the practical essentials a new mum needs for breastfeeding all packed in a gift box.

Petrina, a native of Galway, now living in Ennis with her family, founded the business back in November 2020, and went live with the website in March 2021.

Petrina who held a role in finance in London, moved back to Ireland during the pandemic in 2020, which gave her time to focus on the development of her business. The concept of Mama’s Boobie Box first came to mind when Petrina first began breastfeeding her oldest daughter Isobel in 2018.

Some practical products are not readily available and it was this coupled with her own struggles of breastfeeding that she realised more needed to be done to support breastfeeding.

As a result, she identified a need for what is now Mama’s Boobie Box. This gift box provides the practicalities and tangible products, whilst Mama’s Boobie Box has also created an online community of support for new mothers through their social media presence on Instagram (@mamasboobiebox), Facebook (Mamas Boobie Box) and Twitter (@mamasboobiebox) where Petrina offers practical advice on breastfeeding issues.