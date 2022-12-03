Champion Chatter
Aaron Griffin of Ballyea in action against Barry Coughlan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly

Late Ballygunner burst denies Ballyea a Munster title

In a top class Munster hurling club final a powerful finish saw reigning provincial and All Ireland champions Ballygunner prevail by 1-23 to 0-17 after a huge battle with Ballyea.

Outscoring the Clare champions by 0-6 to 0-1 in the last ten minutes put the icing on the cake for Darragh O’Sullivan’s charges.

Tony Kelly was simply majestic for the Banner men scoring 0-11 but it is youngster Patrick Fitzgerald who will take all the plaudits after landing 1-4 from play in a devastating performance.

The first half simply flew by such was the non stop action on display. Starting brightly the Waterford champions led 0-4 to 0-2 and only for a remarkable Peter Casey block on Hutchinson the game’s first green flag would have arrived.

Five Tony Kelly points though followed including a sensational monster point from distance before disaster for Ballyea in the 20th minute.

Pauric Mahony picked up possession just inside the 40 before cutting through and offloading to Patrick Fitzgerald who blasted home low to the right-hand corner.

Wing back James Murphy landed a monster point in immediate response for Robbie Hogan’s men. A late scoring burst of three points from the 27th minute saw the Waterford Champions leading 1-11 to 0-11 at the interval.

On the resumption Ballyea reduced the arrears to the bare minimum when Kelly and Mossy Gavin pointed.

With momentum now firmly on their side Aaron Griffin bore down on goal. Griffin seemed in two minds what to do with Mossy Gavin free at the edge of the square before ultimately firing into the side netting. This was a pivotal almost game defining moment as a green flag would have been a huge psychological score.

Ballygunner responded magnificently outscoring Ballyea 0-5 to 0-3 over the next ten minutes with Fitzgerald and Pauric Mahony to the fore.

The game was still in the melting pot at 1-17 to 0-16 before that final powerful scoring burst ended Ballyea dreams of a second Munster Title.

Ballyea: Barry Coote, Brandon O’Connell, Peter Casey, Paul Flanagan, Gearoid O’Connell, Jack Browne, James Murphy, Tony Kelly, Stan Lineen, Niall Deasy, Pearse Lillis, Cathal O’Connor, Mossy Gavin, Gary Brennan, Aaron Griffin. Subs: Morgan Garry for C O’Connor (38), Martin O’Leary for A Griffin (47), Cillian Brennan for S Lineen (52), Cathal Doohan for M Gavin (55). Scorers: Tony Kelly 0-11 (6f 1 65), Niall Deasy, Pearse Lillis 0-2 each, Mossy Gavin, James Murphy 0-1 each

Ballygunner: Stephen O’Keeffe, Ian Kenny, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg Foley, Shane O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, Ronan Power, Conor Sheahan, Paddy Leavey, Dessie Hutchinson, Mikey Mahony, Peter Hogan, Patrick Fitzgerald, Kevin Mahony, Pauric Mahony. Subs: Harry Ruddle for K Mahony (55), Billy O’Keefe for P Hogan (56), Tim O’Sullivan for P Fitzgerald (58), Tom Gallagher for R Power (60), Darragh O’Keefe for M Mahony(60). Scorers: Pauric Mahony 0-10 (5f 1 65), Patrick Fitzgerald 1-4, Dessie Hutchinson 0-4, Kevin Mahony, Mikey Mahony 0-2 each, Peter Hogan 0-1

Referee: Michael Kennedy, Tipperary

Blood, Sweat And Tears…A clearly disappointed and bloodied Paul Flanagan of Ballyea following their Munster Club Hurling Final loss to Ballygunner at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
A disappointed Robbie Hogan, Ballyea manager, with Paul Flanagan following their Munster Club Hurling Final loss to Ballygunner at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Pearse Lillis, Cathal Doohan and Niall Deasy of Ballyea in action against Barry Coughlan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Dessie Hutchinson of Ballygunner in action against Gearoid O Connell of Ballyea during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Jack Browne of Ballyea in action against Ronan Power and Phillip Mahoney of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Tony Kelly of Ballyea about to take a free during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Robbie Hogan, Ballyea manager, on the sideline during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Selector Reggie O Connor of Ballyea on the sideline during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Cathal Doohan of Ballyea in action against Tadgh Foley and Phillip Mahoney of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Morgan Garry of Ballyea in action against Mikey Mahoney of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Barry Coughlan of Ballygunner in action against Harry Ruddle of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Morgan Garry of Ballyea in action against Ian Kenny of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Mossy Gavin of Ballyea in action against Ronan Power and Peter Hogan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Mossy Gavin of Ballyea in action against Ronan Power and Peter Hogan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Tony Kelly and Stan Lineen of Ballyea in action against Phillip Mahoney and Shane O Sullivan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Mossy Gavin of Ballyea in action against Barry Coughlan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Stan Lineen of Ballyea in action against Peter Hogan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Niall Deasy of Ballyea in action against Barry Coughlan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Phillip Mahoney of Ballygunner is yellow carded by Referee Michael Kennedy during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Tony Kelly of Ballyea goes down injured during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Shane O Sullivan of Ballygunner in action against Tony Kelly of Ballyea during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Gearoid O Connell of Ballyea in action against Peter Hogan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Brandon O Connell of Ballyea in action against Patrick Fitzgerald of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Brandon O Connell of Ballyea in action against Patrick Fitzgerald of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Pauric Mahony of Ballygunner in action against James Murphy of Ballyea during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Gary Brennan of Ballyea in action against Barry Coughlan of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
James Murphy of Ballyea gets the ball away during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Tony Kelly of Ballyea celebrates a point during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Tony Kelly of Ballyea in action against Paddy Leavey of Ballygunner during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Phillip Mahoney of Ballygunner in action against Stan Lineen of Ballyea during their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
captains Ian Kenny of Ballygunner and James Murphy of Ballyea with Referee Michael Kennedy before their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
James Murphy of Ballyea leads out his team for their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Sliotars at the ready before the Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly
Robbie Hogan, Ballyea manager, and selector Reggie O Connor before their Munster Club Hurling Final at Thurles. Photograph by John Kelly

