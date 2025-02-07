Car Tourismo Banner
Ennis
Lack of shelters leaving bus users wet and miserable

Tommy Guilfoyle. Photograph by Eugene McCafferty
By Jessica Quinn
local authorities are being urged to pull out all the stops and ensure bus users don’t end up in discomfort and “drenched” while waiting to travel, while also improving the tourism experience for visitors to the Ennis area.

An upgrade of bus stops in the Ennis Municipal District has been called for by Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle (SF) who urged at a recent council meeting, “That the Ennis Municipal District, in collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders, initiate and expedite a project to upgrade all bus stops within the district by providing adequate coverings and seating facilities.”

He outlined that numerous constituents have raised concerns about the lack of shelter and seating at bus stops, “highlighting the discomfort and inconvenience they face in adverse weather conditions.

