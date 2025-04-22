Lack of opportunities in West Clare stripping clubs of players

County senior football champions eight times, Kilkee’s only adult team are now at junior A, with a very stark drop in playing numbers having sent the club into a downward spiral.

While the clubs in East Clare generally have enough adult players, Kilkee has very small numbers at both underage and adult levels, even though participation and retention rates are very good.

The problem is that just not enough people now live in Kilkee.

In terms of adult players, chairman Diarmuid Keane says the drop has been really striking.

“We have probably had the greatest fall of the lot,” he said.

“We were in the county senior final in 2009 and we were senior up to 2017. It’s maybe the most dramatic fall in Clare in terms of how far down we’ve gone so fast, and a lot of that is to do with the drop off in population.

“If you go back to 2008 we would have had a senior panel with 28 or 29 on it and a junior A panel with probably 25 on it.

“Now we have one team, Junior A, and we have 23 players. The pool has dropped from close to 50 down to less than 25.”

There is no prospect of any upward trend in the medium term, with very small underage numbers.

“They are way back. At underage level we are amalgamated with O’Curry’s and Naomh Eoin,” he said.

“None of the three clubs having anything independently underage, it’s all amalgamated all the way from under 7s right up to under 21, inclusive.

“Even with the three clubs amalgamated we’d have numbers that’d be well below the bigger clubs like Lissycasey, Éire Óg, Kilrush and Kilmurry/Ibrickane.

“Those clubs would have far superior numbers to what we’d have.

“Even with three clubs we’d be struggling to put 20 players together at most age groups.”

A lack of job opportunities in West Clare, and a lack of housing, has hit the club, he says.

“We would have a lot of club members who would have been big players for us in the 90s and early 2000s, and they’re now living in Ennis and the surrounding areas, might be living in Limerick, basically they’re living where the work is, where the houses and opportunities are,” he said.

Ultimately the drop off in the club’s fortunes reflects the east/west divide in Ireland.

“It’s a thing that goes way beyond the GAA, it all goes back to housing and infrastructure,” he said. “Like everything, the further west you get the fewer opportunities that are there.”

It goes without saying that Ireland has a dysfunctional housing market, but there is an extra layer of complication in places like Kilkee, where local people are priced out by wealthy holiday home purchasers.

Diarmuid feels that even if there was some local development, local people wouldn’t get the chance to live in their home place.

“There has been no new housing development in Kilkee in over 20 years. Nothing. Anything that does come, it’ll be by an outside developer and it’ll be earmarked for holiday homes,” he said.

“It might be sold as permanent housing to keep the Council happy, but there’s no doubt they’ll be picked up from Limerick or Dublin or people outside the country, cash buyers who will pay well over the odds and buy them as holiday homes. The houses will be unoccupied for 44 or 45 weeks of the year.”

While the pros of being in a beautiful place like Kilkee are very clear, there are real issues that go with the location that can hamper the growth of a football team, he feels.

“There’s a negative side to it too, we can’t get people to move here and we can’t keep the people that are here living here because we don’t have the housing for them,” he said.

On the more positive side, he says that Kilkee, as well as O’Curry’s and Naomh Eoin, have very good records of keeping players involved at adult level, because every footballer is needed and wanted.

“They know they’ll get opportunities to play, albeit not at the top level,” he said.

“We are junior A and the two other clubs are intermediate.”

Although there are a lot of other sporting options for children nowadays, in Kilkee nearly all kids will give football a go, he says.

“You have 90-95% of the youth playing, but it’s 90-95% of a small number.”

When demographics are against you it is hard, but the club, which enjoyed so much success in the past, keeps on going.

“We’re working with what we have, which is significantly less than what we would have had 20 years ago or more,” he said.