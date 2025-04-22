Lack of local housing a challenge to Bodyke’s fight to stay alive

THE number of young hurlers in Bodyke has fallen dramatically, with a lack of development in the area hampering the club.

Club chairman Caimin Treacy said that the playing population been falling steeply, and it is put in context when current figures are compared to the 90s.

“Going back 30 years ago I’d have been a minor myself, we’d probably have a panel of about 26,” he said.

“The way things are at the moment you’d be lucky to have six, maybe seven, between 16 and 18. It’s a drastic reduction in numbers.”

They have been part of an amalgamation for years already, although their partnership changed this year.

“We have been amalgamated with other clubs for the last 14 years, we are with Broadford now this year after 13 years with the Mills,” he said.

“The Mills have decent underage numbers coming through but ourselves and Broadford really complemented each other numbers wise, giving every child in both parishes an opportunity to hurl.”

Like many rural areas of the county, Bodyke hasn’t had any significant housing developments in recent times.

“Families used to be bigger and now as populations are getting older they are not being replaced by younger families,” he said.

“There’s very little rural development. One off houses are fine, but if you’re not from the area you’re not going to get that. Without new development you’re not going to get an influx of people.”

While the preference would obviously be to have their own Bodyke underage teams, that hasn’t been realistic for some time.

“Every parish would love to be able to field their own teams, but at a lot of age groups it’s not a possibility,” he said.

“There’s no point in looking for something that you are powerless to do anything about.

“At minors we’d probably be looking at four or five to balance up a team with Broadford, then at under 15 the majority would be Bodyke, Broadford wouldn’t have as many.”

Bodyke is hardly isolated, anyone living there could easily commute to several major centres, but the parish doesn’t have houses for those who might want to do so.

“We’re lucky where we are, we’re striking distance from Ennis, Galway, Shannon, Limerick, Nenagh. But we just don’t have the rural development that’s required to sustain having teams on our own.”

While there are two adult teams at the moment, that is likely to be very hard to continue.

“Over the last number of years we have rejuvenated adult hurling, we have a premier intermediate team and a junior b team. We won the junior C championship a couple of years ago and I suppose between 1996 and 2003 or 2004 we were between intermediate and senior hurling. We are comfortably enough putting out two panels but there will come a time when that will stop, because the conveyor belt of hurlers coming through won’t be there.”

Underage hurling tells a story of what is happening with the county’s population, he feels. “It’s a simple numbers game. Neighbouring clubs are playing against Éire Óg, Clarecastle, Sixmilebridge, these areas that have big numbers and are able to field teams very comfortably on their own. We’re joined with the neighbours and that’s just a reflection of rural life and the way things have gone. We’re not alone, if you go back west you see several parishes having to come together underage.”

Ultimately he says it is a national issue, with changing demographics going to affect almost every club.

“This is a small to medium sized parish in Clare, but I’d imagine it’s an issue affecting nearly every parish in the country, one way or another,” he said.

“Urban areas are thriving, they’ll have issues getting games for all the players they have, whereas the rest of us are struggling to field teams.”