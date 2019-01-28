Kinvara man still missing in Malaysia

AS of this Monday, Stephen Warde from Kinvara, who was last seen in Malaysia on December 28, has still not been located.

Mr Warde’s mother, Mary Morrissey travelled out to Kuala Lumpar,Malaysia over the weekend to help with the search for her son and is accompanied by two of her daughters.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is is providing consular assistance and is co-operating with local police in the investigation to find his whereabouts.

Stephen Warde (32) from Kinvara, Co Galway arrived in Malaysia alone on November 15 last and rented a unit at the Mercu Summer Suites along Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpar.

He was last seen on December 28, a day before his tenancy was to expire. All of his belongings were still in the unit when searched by police.

Police chief Assistant Commissioner Dang Wangi Shaharuddin Abdullah said, “Investigations are ongoing.”

“He was supposed to check out from the unit on December 29, but did not do so. His personal belongings are still there. Police are intensifying the search for him,” he said.

Investigations so far indicate that Mr Warde has not left the country. Checks showed his passport has not been used to exit the country.