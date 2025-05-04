Kingdom make home advantage count as Clare taste defeat in Munster decider

Football – Munster Senior Final

Kerry 4-20 Clare 0-21

At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

That it was a tough day out for Clare was told from the earliest minutes, by which time Kerry were already cantering home to an 86th Clare provincial football title, writes Joe Ó Muircheartaigh.

By hitting Clare early and often with two David Clifford goals inside eight minutes, the Banner County’s damage limitation exercise had already begun and the only thing that remained to be seen was how big the gap would be at endgame.

Things never went for Clare in those early exchanges, but the combination of playing against the wind in the first half, an unnecessary black card to Emmet McMahon when they briefly looked like gaining some momentum, a missed penalty and a badly exposed defence made things much worse as the half played out.

It was 4-10 to 0-7 at the break, with Micheal Burns and Barry Dan O’Sullivan raising further green flags in the 24th and 26th minute respectively as they built up their 15-point interval lead.

Clare did have good points from play by Daniel Walsh, Aaron Griffin, Keelan Sexton, Brian McNamara and Mark McInerney but the missed penalty by Sexton that he blazed over the bar after Jason Foley fouled him summed up Clare’s struggles.

However, they never dropped their heads and this was summed up in a spirited second-half display in which they outscored the Kingdom by 0-14 to 0-10.

Emmet McMahon and Mark McInerney led the way for Clare in the second half, with a couple of two-pointers from frees by the Kildysart man raising spirits as they battled manfully against the well-oiled Kerry machine.

David Clifford was at its hub as he pulled the strings up front with Seanie O’Shea, while the industrious display of Barry Dan O’Sullivan in midfield ensured that they kept the scoreboard ticking regularly enough to keep their healthy advantage at all times.

Pride was maintained by Clare, however, as they now head for Group 3 in the All-Ireland series — they will start at home to Down, then away to Monaghan before the Leinster champions at a neutral venue.

Scorers for Kerry

Seanie O’Shea (0-8, 1tp free, 0-3f); David Clifford (1-5, 1tp, 0-1f); Barry Dan O’Sullivan (1-1); Paul Geaney (0-4, 0-1f); Micheál Burns (1-0); Dylan Geaney (0-2).

Scorers for Clare

Emmet McMahon (0-8, 2tp frees, 0-3f); Mark McInerney (0-6, 0-2f, 0-1 ‘45); Keelan Sexton (0-2, 0-1 pen), Brian McNamara (0-2); Manus Doherty (0-1), D Walsh (0-1), A Griffin (0-1).

Kerry

Shane Murphy; Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Mike Breen, Gavin White; Joe O’Connor, Barry Dan O’Sullivan; Tony Brosnan, Seanie O’Shea, Micheal Burns; David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Dylan Geaney. Subs Tadhg Morley for Foley (27-32 inj); Ruairi Murphy for Brosnan (52), Killan Spillane for O’Shea (52); Tadhg Morley for Breen (54); Mark O’Shea for Barry Dan O’Sullivan (55); Keith Evans for Burns (59); Evan Looney for Ó Beaglaoich (64).

Clare

Eamon Tubridy (Doonbeg); Manus Doherty (Éire Óg), Ronan Lanigan (Éire Óg), Cillian Brennan (Clondegad); Alan Sweeney (St Breckan’s), Cillian Rouine (Ennistymon), Ikem Ugweuru (Éire Óg); Brian McNamara (Coorclare), Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane); Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey), Emmet McMahon (Kildysart), Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane); Mark McInerney (Éire Óg), Keelan Sexton (Na Fianna), Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown). Subs Conor Meaney (Lissycasey) for Sweeney (54), Shane Griffin (Lissycasey) for Walsh (54); Evan Cahill (Kilmurry Ibrickane) for Sexton (58); Rory McMahon (Kildysart) for Rouine (62).

Referee

Noel Mooney (Cavan)