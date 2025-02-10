Kilrush to Ennis road to close to allow for removal large tree

Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeNewsKilrush to Ennis road to close to allow for removal large tree

Photograph by John Kelly
Clare County Council will close the N68 main Kilrush to Ennis road at Knockalough on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, to allow for the removal of a large tree disturbed during Storm Éowyn.

The road will be closed from 10pm to 6am on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning February 11/12, 2025, to allow for the necessary emergency works. A diversion will be in place via Kilmihil.

