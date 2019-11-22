Kilmihil-Shannon Gaels Looking Forward To U-21A Football Final

Should Shannon Gaels-Kilmihil upset the odds and defeat St Breckan’s this Sunday, it would be a massive moment for both clubs, according to manager Paul Reidy.

Shannon Gaels-Kilmihil recorded an impressive 14-point win over Naomh Eoin-O’Curry’s in their quarter-final clash before they defeated Kilmurry Ibrickane 2-10 to 1-10 in the semi-final. This set up the clash with St Breckan’s in Cusack Park this Sunday to decide who will rule the U-21 roost.

While form isn’t in question, Reidy is wary of what Breckan’s bring to the table. He also stressed how important this year has been for his squad’s development.

“We do have a good bit of work done as we haven’t played in two and a half weeks but we’re very lucky that the vast majority of our team, either played with Kilmihil senior or Shannon Gaels intermediate this year. They have played football at a high level all year and that has really stood to us.

“When we played Naomh Eoin O’Curry’s in the quarter, we were really motoring that night. We have been able to do a bit more since the Kilmurry game while Breckan’s have been playing in the Munster intermediate. We have had a chance to have a look at our players and see what way we’re going at the moment,” Reidy said.

A sizable contingent of the Breckan’s squad have been playing their trade with their intermediate winning side and while the Gaels-Kilmihil have been waiting in the long grass for them, Reidy believes it hands the Lisdoonvarna and Doolin side a massive advantage.

“You can look at it as both sides having an advantage as while we have had over two weeks to prepare for the final, they have been playing competitive games, in U-21 and Munster, and that could really stand to them. You can’t beat that competitive intensity. While we’ve been trying to replicate that in training, you can’t really do it. That’s where the advantage lies for St Breckan’s.

“I would say they have to be strong favourites on the back of beating two of the strongest teams in the county in Éire Óg and St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield. We’re under no illusions that we have a lot to do this weekend. We’ll have to step it up to be competitive with them,” Reidy believes.

Shannon Gaels-Kilmihil will be without one of their best players for the final but Reidy has utmost faith in the squad he has available, which includes a host of Clare U-21 and minor players.

“We lost Dan Keating earlier in the season while playing in the Senior B final. He did his cruciate ligament, so he will be a huge loss to us as he’s a very good player, but we haven’t had him for any of the U-21 games.

“We have some very good young players and we have huge faith in their ability and we’re happy with where we are coming into the final. Breckan’s do have a lot of very good players too, and some are likely to feature in the 2020 National League for Clare. We have had a number of Clare U-21 and minor players over the last few years and Darragh Bohannon was with the Clare seniors this year so there is real quality and talent in this squad.

“For Shannon Gaels and Kilmihil this is huge. We don’t get to play in too many A finals. We don’t get this opportunity too often and we want to take advantage of it now that we’re here,” Reidy concluded.