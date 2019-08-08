The Kilmihil Women's Group pay tribute to "Bottler" during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilmihil Festival of Fun
August 8, 2019
The Kilmihil Women’s Group pay tribute to “Bottler” during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
The Glenmore Windfarm Group get to grips with a windmill tower during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
The visiting Tulla Pipe band lead the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Michael and Michelle Downes with a vintage thrashing machine during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Young Jack Reidy travelling in style during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
MC Martin Keane is offered a cuppa by Mrs Doyle aka Grace Lorigan during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Lily Larkin, Grace Lorigan and Holly Mc mahon take the Fr Ted theme to town during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Expecting rain during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Local young soccer players taking part in the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Caoimhe Dennehy is embraced by Elvis, aka Joe Cleary and pal Joe Keane during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Victoria O Connell, The Clare Rose of Tralee waves to the crowd during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Carmel O Flaherty pedaling Maura and Marie Cotter during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Ellen Hubbard and Mary Mc Mc Carthy/Mc Mahon demonstrate the dangers of drinking on a swing during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Padraig Walsh of the Glenmore Windfarm group helps a truck negotiate a corner during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Pat King playing lollipop for the Glenmore Windfarm Group during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Joe Joe Marrinan and the Chapel Gate Wren Boys during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Grace Fennell and friends stepping it out on their float during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Grainne Marrinan playing for the dancers during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
An impromptu ATM Bank Raid underway during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Locals watch an impromptu ATM bank raid underway during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
A man is apprehended following and impromptu ATM Bank Raid underway during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Participants of the award winning Centra float go about their gory work during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Things get a bit wild during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Cian Shallis taking a spin in a fire truck during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Samba Cuisle’s colourful drummers parade through the streets during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Jimmy and Danny O Dea bringing home the turf during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Pat Commane with his Dray during the Cultural Parade as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Miltown’s Adam Burke takes a shine to a vintage Ford 7000 during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Kieran Quinn of Sixmilebridge demonstrating a tractor mounted circular saw during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
PJ Coughlan and Dinny Mc Carthy demonstrate a wood splitting machine during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Gregory Fitzgerald demonstrates the removal of split logs during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Michael Ryan and his brother-in-law PJ Murphy talk of times past during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Christina O Dea gets a nip from her horse during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Patsy Cusack of Mallow chatting with Tom Slattery during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Michael Mc Inerney of Kilmihil and Joe Hughes of Shyan look on at a wood cutting demonstration during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Tim Crowley and Gary Cusack of Cork displaying their stationary engines during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly
Cllr. PJ Kelly, owner of a Ford Golden Jubilee 1953, and Bernie Mc mahon chatting during the Vintage Rally and field day as part of the annual Festival Of Fun in Kilmihil. Photograph by John Kelly