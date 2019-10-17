Kilmihil Eye Up Another Giant Killing In Munster LGFA Senior B Showdown

Kilmihil’s latest giant killing quest sees them take on one of the powerhouses of ladies football not only in Munster but nationally too.

After slaying the Goliath that is the Banner Ladies to win their first ever Clare Senior title, the club are now preparing for another maiden experience as they line out in Saturday evening’s Munster Senior B decider.

They might have ended the Banner’s bid for a 9th consecutive title, but up next for Kevin Callinan’s side is a showdown with a Ballymacabry side who this year collected their 38th Waterford senior title in a row. Along that journey, the Deise outfit have been crowned All-Ireland champions on ten occasions, while they sit top of the roll of honour for Munster A titles with 14 to their name.

Kilmihil booked their spot in the decider with an impressive 6-6 to 3-10 win over Tipperary champions Aherlow last weekend. The Clare side led by 4-5 to 2-4 at the break with Ciara Coughlan, Sarah Browne, Eimear Considine and Laura Egan all striking for goals in the opening period. Egan doubled her tally after the break with Becky Mahon completed the scoring to ensure their progress to Saturday evening’s decider.

Manager Kevin Callinan is confident there is even more to come from his side.

“I really think the girls are playing as well as they have ever been for us. They have trained well since the county final and showed great heart to hold on the last day when Aherlow were finishing strong. Everyone played out of their skins on the day we won the county final and I think we are actually going even better now so that is a positive position to be in. We know what Ballymacabry will bring to the table. You don’t win as much as they have over the years without being a serious outfit but we will go out and give it a right go and see where it takes us” he noted.

Kilmihil will be without another key player for the game as dual star Carol O’Leary looks set to miss out after suffering a shoulder injury in their win last weekend, while Ailish Considine has returned to Australia ahead of the new AFLW season with Adelaide Crows. The seriousness with which Ballymacabry are taking the challenge of the Clare champions was evident by the fact that the man who has overseen their historic run, manager Michael Ryan, was in Mallow last weekend to watch their win over Aherlow.

Cork champions Mourneabbey await the winners of Saturday’s game in the Munster Senior A final.