Killoo works face planning wait

The proposed development site of phase two of improvement works to Killoo Church and Graveyard has been described as “especially significant and vulnerable in relation to its archaeological heritage” by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage which has voiced concerns that previously unrecorded archaeological features, including human remains, could be disturbed by the planned works.

Clare County Council has now sought further information on the plans by the Killoo Church Restoration Committee who are working towards the conservation and restoration of the historic site.

Among the items sought is an Archaeological Impact Assessment (AIA) with the further request letter to the committee confirming, “no decision should be made on this application” until the Department and council planning authority have had an opportunity to “fully evaluate” the findings.