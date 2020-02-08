Kilkee To Join With Peninsula Neighbours For 2020 While Feakle & Killanena Discuss Joining Forces

St Senan’s Kilkee will link up with their peninsula neighbours for the 2020 Clare Senior Football championship.

Secretary of Clare GAA Pat Fitzgerald informed delegates at this week’s meeting that correspondence had been received from the St Senan’s club of their intention to join with Naomh Eoin and O’Curry’s in their senior amalgamation.

The letter stated that it was a natural progression at the clubs were already joined at underage, and also confirmed that they will continue to field on their own at the lower grade.

The 2005 Munster club finalists were relegated to the Junior A championship in a playoff against Naomh Eoin last year.

No management has yet been confirmed for the West Clare outfit, with the outgoing backroom team of Joe Garry, Dermot Galvin and Johnnie Daly not continuing in that role.

Meanwhile, East Clare neighbours Feakle and Killanena could become the first new amalgamation in the Clare Senior Hurling championship.

It comes after the Killanena club passed a motion at their club AGM to seek permission to join forces with Feakle at senior level for the 2021 season.

The two clubs have had a successful union at underage level and captured the U-21A title in 2017 with victory over Inagh-Kilnamona in the decider.

Feakle delegate Mike Daly told the meeting it might be a bit premature to be discussing plans for 2021 already, while both clubs were asked to submit a joint letter from their respective secretaries if the move was to go ahead.

Chairman Joe Cooney asked that both clubs hold more discussions and then update the board on any further progress.

Meanwhile correspondence was also received from the Michael Cusacks club seeking permission to join with Liscannor and Kilfenora at underage level up to and including U-21. Secretary Pat Fitzgerald stated the senior board only hold jurisdiction over the U-21 and adult grades, with underage matters handled by Bord na nÓg.