Kildysart students on mission of hope in South Africa

Two Kildysart Transition Year students are preparing for what will surely be the highlight of their academic year as they travel to Missionvale in South Africa for their midterm break.

Arabelle Mc Gauley and Tadhg Hennessy from St John Bosco Community College along with their teacher Ms Ryan, and other students and adults from County Clare, will travel on February 14 to volunteer at the Missionvale Care Centre for one week.

The Kildysart post-primary school has strong links with the care centre, and this will be the ninth year it has participated in the project with many staff and students having availed of this unique experience to give of their time over the years.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE