Kildysart still vying for three Munster PPS crowns

With Ardscoil Rís claiming the first major Munster Post-Primary Schools hurling silverware on Wednesday when securing only the Limerick college’s third ever Dean Ryan Cup (Munster Under 16.5A Championship, Scariff Community College (B) and newcomers St John Bosco Community College Kildysart (E) are also still in the running at junior level, with both preparing for penultimate stage clashes.

It promises to be an exciting few weeks ahead for Kildysart who are also in the running for the Munster Senior and Under 15E football honours.

Next week, the attention predominantly switches to the final round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championships, with the Harty Cup showdown between Croke Cup holders Ardscoil Rís and 2020 Harty Cup champions St Flannan’s College a must-win tie for the latter to hold any hopes of advancement.

It’s also a winner-takes-all knock-out tie for a Senior B Quarter-Final place between Rice College Ennis and Scoil Na Trioniode Doon while the Senior D competition is already at the last eight stage with St Anne’s Killaloe taking on Tralee CBS.

Scariff Community College and CBS Ennistymon have already assured their last 16 spots as group winners in the Munster Senior C Championship, with St Caimin’s Shannon to follow group rivals CBS Ennistymon is they can overcome Clonakilty Community College in their final round clash.

TUS Munster Post-Primary Schools GAA Championships Results/Fixtures Update

Football

Munster Under 19A Football Championship

Round 2

Group 1

Tralee CBS (Kerry) 2-13 PS Rathmore (Kerry) 2-11

St Flannan’s College v Clonakilty Community College (Cork) (Wednesday, December 7th)

Group 2

St Francis College Rochestown (Cork) 4-15 Presentation Secondary School Miltown (Kerry) 0-7

Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne (Kerry) v Skibbereen Community School (Cork) (Friday, December 2nd)

Group 3

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee (Kerry) 3-18 Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (Cork) 0-12

St Brendan’s College Killarney (Kerry) 4-11 Coláiste na Sceilge (Kerry) 2-14

Group 4

High School Clonmel (Tipperary) 2-12 Coláiste Chriost Rí (Cork) 0-7

Coláiste an Spioráid Naomh Bishopstown (Cork) 2-11 Hamilton High School Bandon (Cork) 2-7

Round 3 (Wednesday, November 23rd)

Group 1

PS Rathmore (Kerry) v St Flannan’s College

Tralee CBS (Kerry) v Clonakilty Community College (Cork)

Group 2

Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne (Kerry) v Presentation Secondary School Miltown (Kerry)

Skibbereen Community School (Cork) v St Francis College Rochestown (Cork)

Group 3

Coláiste na Sceilge (Kerry) v Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (Cork)

St Brendan’s College Killarney (Kerry) v Mercy Mounthawk Tralee (Kerry)

Group 4

Coláiste an Spioráid Naomh Bishopstown (Cork) v Coláiste Chriost Rí (Cork)

Hamilton High School Bandon (Cork) v High School Clonmel (Tipperary)

Round 1

Group 3

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee (Kerry) v Coláiste na Sceilge (Kerry) (Wednesday, December 7th)

St Brendan’s College Killarney (Kerry) v Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (Cork) (Wednesday, December 7th)

Group 4

Hamilton High School Bandon (Cork) v Coláiste Chriost Rí (Cork) (Wednesday, December 7th)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, January 18th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 28th)

Final (Saturday, February 11th)

Munster Under 19B Football Championship

Round 1

Abbey CBS (Tipperary) 1-18 Mount St. Michael Rosscarbery (Cork) 1-8

De La Salle College Macroom (Cork) 0-9 John the Baptist Community School (Limerick) 0-5

CBS Mitchelstown (Cork) 1-9 Colásite Pobail Bheanntraí (Cork) 0-8

CBS Midleton (Cork) v Patrician College Mallow (Cork) (Postponed)

St Michael’s Listowel (Kerry) v St Colman’s Fermoy (Cork) (Thursday, November 17th)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, November 23rd)

Abbey CBS (Tipperary) v De La Salle College Macroom (Cork)

CBS Midleton (Cork) or Patrician College Mallow (Cork) v St Michael’s Listowel (Kerry) or St Colman’s Fermoy (Cork)

IS Killorglin (Kerry) v CBS Mitchelstown (Cork)

Coachford College (Cork) v CBS Ennistymon

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 28th)

Final (Saturday, February 11th)

Munster Under 19C Football Championship

Round 1

St Augustine’s (Waterford) 2-13 St Brogan’s College Bandon (Cork) 2-3

Douglas Community School (Cork) 3-14 Glanmire Community College (Cork) 2-11

Ballincollig Community School (Cork) 1-20 St Pat’s Castleisland (Kerry) 0-12

Mary Immaculate Dunmanway (Cork) 6-8 St Declan’s Kilmacthomas (Waterford) 1-7

Coláiste Treasa Kanturk (Cork) 2-8 Coláiste Dun Iascaigh Cahir (Tipperary) 2-3

Rice College Ennis 5-10 Scoil na Trioniode Doon (Limerick) 3-9

Tarbert Comprehensive (Kerry) 5-12 Scoil Ruain Killenaule (Tipperary) 2-9

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí (Kerry) 4-6 Iver Sceine Kenmare (Kerry) 2-8

Pobail Scoil na Trionide Youghal (Cork) v Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant (Cork) (TBC)

Round 2 (Wednesday, November 23rd)

Salesian Secondary School Pallaskenry (Limerick) v Scoil Muire agus Íde Newcastle West (Limerick) (Friday, November 11th)

Ballincollig Community School (Cork) v Beara Community School (Cork)

Mary Immaculate Dunmanway (Cork) v Pobail Scoil na Trionide Youghal (Cork) or Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant (Cork)

Coláiste Treasa Kanturk (Cork) v St Augustine’s (Waterford)

Causeway Comprehensive School (Kerry) v Douglas Community School (Cork)

Kinsale Community School (Cork) v Rice College Ennis

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí (Kerry) v Tarbert Comprehensive (Kerry)

Castletroy College (Limerick) v Hazelwood College Dromcollogher (Limerick)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, December 7th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 28th)

Final (Saturday, February 11th)

Munster Under 19D Football Championship

Round 1

St Joseph’s Ballybunion (Kerry) 5-15 Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton (Limerick) 3-9

St Anne’s Community College Killaloe 1-10 Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney (Cork) 1-5

Davis College Mallow (Cork) v Coláiste an Chroí Naofa Carrignavar (Cork) (Postponed)

St Colman’s Midleton (Cork) v Mary Immaculate Secondary School Lisdoonvarna (TBC)

Ard Scoil na Mara Tramore (Waterford) v Coláiste na Trocaire Rathkeale (Limerick) (TBC)

Coláiste an Chraoibhin Fermoy (Cork) v Carrigaline Community School (Cork) (TBC)

Round 2 (Wednesday, November 23rd)

Charleville CBS (Cork) v St Anne’s Community College Killaloe

Crescent College Dooradoyle (Limerick) v Coláiste an Phiarsaigh Glanmire (Cork)

St Joseph’s Ballybunion (Kerry) v St Colman’s Midleton (Cork) or Mary Immaculate Secondary School Lisdoonvarna

Davis College Mallow (Cork) or Coláiste an Chroí Naofa Carrignavar (Cork) v Ard Scoil na Mara Tramore (Waterford) or Coláiste na Trocaire Rathkeale (Limerick)

Scoil Pól Kilfinane (Limerick) v Coláiste an Chraoibhin Fermoy (Cork) or Carrigaline Community School (Cork)

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh (Cork) v Coláiste Ghobnatan Ballyvourney (Cork)

Carrigtwohill Community College (Cork) v St Joseph’s Secondary School Spanish Point

Kilrush Community School v Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, December 7th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 28th)

Final (Saturday, February 11th)

Munster Under 19E Football Championship

Round 1

Castleisland Community College (Kerry) 7-15. Cobh Community College (Cork) 4-8

St Michael’s Kilmihil 5-7 Meanscoil SN an Rinn (Waterford) 0-10

Mungret Community College (Limerick) W/O from Nenagh College (Tipperary)

Coláiste Mhuire Cobh (Cork) v Killorglin Community College (Kerry) (Postponed)

Waterpark College Waterford (Waterford) v Comeragh College (Waterford) (Postponed)

St Ailbie’s (Tipperary) v Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary) (TBC)

Fethard Secondary School (Tipperary) v Coláiste Ghobnatan Ballyvourney (Cork) (TBC)

St John Bosco Community College Kildysart v Coláiste Mhicil Sexton St Limerick (Limerick) (TBC)

St Paul’s Community College Waterford (Waterford) v Ennistymon Vocational School (TBC)

Round 2 (Wednesday, November 23rd)

Fethard Secondary School (Tipperary) or Coláiste Ghobnatan Ballyvourney (Cork) v St Ailbie’s (Tipperary) or Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary)

Castleisland Community College (Kerry) v Coláiste Cluain Meala (Tipperary)

St John Bosco Community College Kildysart or Coláiste Mhicil Sexton St Limerick (Limerick) v Desmond College Gortboy (Limerick)

St Patrick’s Comprehensive Shannon v St Clement’s College Limerick (Limerick)

St Paul’s Community College Waterford (Waterford) or Ennistymon Vocational School v St Michael’s Kilmihil

Mungret Community College (Limerick) v Waterpark College Waterford (Waterford) or Comeragh College (Waterford)

Ennis Community College v Coláiste Mhuire Cobh (Cork) or Killorglin Community College (Kerry)

Schull Community College (Cork) v Colàiste Daibhead Cork (Cork)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, December 7th)

Semi-Finals (Wednesday, January 18th)

Final (Wednesday, February 1st)

Munster Under 15E Football Championship

Round 3

Meanscoil SN an Rinn (Waterford) v Mungret Community College (Limerick) (TBC)

Quarter-Finals

Desmond College Gortboy (Limerick) 6-7 Charleville CBS (Cork) 3-2

Colàiste Chiaráin Croom (Limerick) v Mount Sion CBS (Waterford) (Thursday, November 17th)

Meanscoil SN an Rinn (Waterford) or Mungret Community College (Limerick) v Comeragh College (Waterford) (TBC)

Semi-Finals (Wednesday, November 30th)

St John Bosco Community College Kildysart

Desmond College Gortboy (Limerick)

Final (Wednesday, December 7th)

Hurling

Munster Under 19A Hurling Championship

Round 3 (Wednesday, November 16th)

Group 1

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaigh (Cork) v Nenagh CBS (Tipperary)

De La Salle Waterford (Waterford) v CBC Cork (Cork)

Group 2

Our Lady’s Templemore (Tipperary) v St Francis College Rochestown (Cork)

Thurles CBS (Tipperary) v Pobail Scoil na Trionide Youghal (Cork)

Group 3

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) v St Flannan’s College

Cashel Community School (Tipperary) a bye

Group 4

St Joseph’s Tulla v Midleton CBS (Cork)

St Colman’s Fermoy (Cork) a bye

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, January 11th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 21st)

Final (Saturday, February 4th)

Munster Under 19B Hurling Championship

Round 3 (Wednesday, November 16th)

Group 1

Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig (Cork) v Kinsale Community School (Cork)

CBS Dungarvan (Waterford) v Clonmel High School (Tipperary)

Group 2

Hamilton High School Bandon (Cork) v Coláiste an Spioráid Naomh Bishopstown (Cork)

Scoil Na Trioniode Doon (Limerick) v Rice College Ennis

Group 3

Castletroy College (Limerick) v Coachford College (Cork)

Blackwater Community School Lismore (Waterford) v John the Baptist Community School (Limerick)

Group 4

Carrick-on-Suir CBS (Tipperary) v Charleville CBS (Cork)

Abbey CBS (Tipperary) a bye

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, January 11th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 21st)

Final (Saturday, February 4th)

Munster Under 19C Hurling Championship

Round 2

Group 1

Scoil Ruain Killenaule (Tipperary) v Ballincollig Community School (Cork) (TBC)

Group 2

Scariff Community College 4-20 Borrisokane Community College 1-13

Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary) 0-10 Coláiste Chriost Rí (Cork) 0-7

Group 3

Ardscoil na Mara Tramore (Waterford) 4-30 Causeway Comprehensive (Kerry) 1-11 Hazelwood College Dromcollogher (Limerick) a bye

Group 6

St Brogan’s College Bandon (Cork) 2-14 Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant (Cork) 2-10

Coláiste Iosaef Kilmallock (Limerick) a bye

Group 7

Presentation College Mardyke (Cork) 0-16 Coláiste Treasa Kanturk (Cork) 0-9

Glanmire Community College (Cork) a bye

Round 3 (Wednesday, November 16th)

Group 1

Ballincollig Community School (Cork) v Patrician Academy Mallow (Cork)

Scoil Ruain Killenaule (Tipperary) v Mitchelstown CBS (Cork)

Group 2

Coláiste Chriost Rí (Cork) v Scariff Community College

Presentation Ballingarry (Tipperary) v Borrisokane Community College (Tipperary)

Group 3

Hazelwood College Dromcollogher (Limerick) v Causeway Comprehensive (Kerry)

Ardscoil na Mara Tramore (Waterford) a bye

Group 4

Clonakilty Community College (Cork) v St Caimin’s Shannon

CBS Ennistymon a bye

Group 5

Salesian College Pallaskenry (Limerick) v St Augustine’s (Waterford)

Coláiste an Phiarsaigh Glanmire (Cork) a bye

Group 6

Coláiste Iosaef Kilmallock (Limerick) v St Brogan’s College Bandon (Cork)

Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant (Cork) a bye

Group 7

Glanmire Community College (Cork) v Presentation College Mardyke (Cork)

Coláiste Treasa Kanturk (Cork) a bye

Group 8

St Declan’s Kilmacthomas (Waterford) v SMI Newcastle West (Limerick)

Scoil Pól Kilfinane (Limerick) a bye

Preliminary Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, November 30th)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, January 11th)

Semi-Finals (Saturday, January 21st)

Final (Saturday, February 4th)

Munster Under 19D Hurling Championship

Round 2

Tralee CBS (Kerry) 1-13 Rockwell College (Tipperary) 1-12

Mercy Mounthawk (Kerry) 3-11 Coláiste an Chraoibhin Fermoy (Cork) 0-14

Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton (Limerick) 8-17 St Colman’s Midleton (Cork) 6-5

Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary) v Crescent College Dooradoyle (Limerick) (Wednesday, November 16th)

St Joseph’s Borrisoleigh (Tipperary) v Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal Blarney (Cork) (Postponed)

Quarter-Finals (Wednesday, November 16th)

Mercy Mounthawk (Kerry) v Mary Immaculate Dunmanway (Cork)

St Anne’s Killaloe v Tralee CBS (Kerry)

Coláiste na Trocaire Rathkeale (Limerick)

Coláiste Mhuire Askeaton (Limerick)

Semi-Finals (Wednesday, November 30th)

Final (Wednesday, December 14th)

Munster Under 16.5A Hurling Championship

Final

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) 3-19 Thurles CBS (Tipperary) 1-23

Munster Under 16.5B Hurling Championship

Quarter-Finals

Scariff Community College v 5-16 Coachford College (Cork) 0-13

Our Lady’s Templemore (Tipperary) 1-19 St Francis College Rochestown (Cork) 1-9

Semi-Finals

John the Baptist Community School Hospital (Limerick) 3-20 St Joseph’s Tulla 1-22

Our Lady’s Templemore (Tipperary) v Scariff Community College (Postponed)

Final (Wednesday, November 23rd)

John the Baptist Community School Hospital (Limerick) v Our Lady’s Templemore (Tipperary) or Scariff Community College

Munster Under 16.5C Hurling Championship

Quarter-Final

St Augustine’s (Waterford) 4-5 Scoil Pól Kilfinane (Limerick) 1-8

Semi-Finals

Tralee CBS (Kerry) 1-16 St Caimin’s Community School Shannon 1-10

SMI Newcastle West (Limerick) v St Augustine’s (Waterford) (Postponed)

Final (Wednesday, November 23rd)

Tralee CBS (Kerry) v SMI Newcastle West (Limerick) or St Augustine’s (Waterford)

Munster Under 16.5D Hurling Championship

Quarter-Final

Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary) 6-13 St Colman’s Midleton (Cork) 3-5

Semi-Finals

St Mary’s Newport (Tipperary) 5-13 St Anne’s Community College Killaloe 2-8

Scoil Phobal Roscrea (Tipperary) v Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary) (Postponed)

Final (Wednesday, November 23rd)

St Mary’s Newport (Tipperary) v Scoil Phobal Roscrea (Tipperary) or Coláiste Mhuire Durlas (Tipperary)

Munster Under 16.5E Hurling Championship

Quarter-Finals

St John Bosco Community College Kildysart 2-10 Mount Sion CBS (Waterford) 2-8

Newport College (Tipperary) v St Paul’s Community College Waterford (Waterford) (Wednesday, November 16th)

Semi-Finals (Wednesday, November 23rd)

Comeragh College (Waterford) v Waterpark College Waterford (Waterford)

St John Bosco Community College Kildysart v Newport College (Tipperary) or St Paul’s Community College Waterford (Waterford)

Final (Wednesday, December 7th)