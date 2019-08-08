Colin Kearney showing his beast at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Kildysart Show
August 8, 2019
590 Views
Tubber’s Phillip O Connor at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Newmarket’s Kenneth Curtin lets his horse blow of steam before competing at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Cree’s Michael O Dea and Noel Golden get “Moses” ready for trap rides at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Aidan Kinahan of Kilfinan leads out his beast at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Colin Kearney showing his beast at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Aisling Burke leads out her calf at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Colin Kearney showing his beast at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Colin Kearney showing his beast at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
A variety of sheep on display at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Ballynacally’s Shane Sheehan takes a shine to the kid goats at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Caitlin Casey with her sheep at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Tulla’s Margaret Lynch preparing her stock for judging at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
An excited heifer causes a bit of a stir at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
An excited heifer causes a bit of a stir at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Bobby O Connell returns from the ring with the Champion Shorthorn title at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Cooraclare’s Paddy Mc Mahon with immaculately restored Massey Ferguson 135 tractor at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Sisters Natasha and Samantha Hayes of Birr at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Judges Joan Mahon and Phillip Copithorne eye up the entries at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Judges Joan Mahon and Phillip Copithorne eye up the entries at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
A good selection of silverware up for grabs at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Cyril Stephens of Cranny with Cranny Star at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Judges Marie Byrne and Tim Wilson assess the situation in the ring at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Corofin’s Annalise Murphy and her mother Leana at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Pat O Connor of Boston, Tubber with his first prize winning horse at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Shannon Conlon and James Carroll, Dublin, in the vintage section at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilmurry Mc Mahon’s Brendan Price brought his 1959 TVO Massey Ferguson 35 to the vintage section at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Laurence Hannon with his dog at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Katelyn Doocey of Kilkee struggles with her striking dog in the parade ring at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Clondegad’s Michael Hartnett with “Wolfie” at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Doora’s Liam Barry carrying “Mikie” around the parade ring at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
A determined looking Donncha O Brien making his way around the parade ring at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Cousins Andrea and Karen O Brien wait their turn to compete in the showjumping at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilrush’s Michael Lillis competing in the showjumping at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
A worms eye view of the jumping at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Honorary President John Mc Goldrick takes a call at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly
Niamh and David Neylon with their children Ellen, Liam and Paddy, taking a spin with Michael O Dea at Kildysart Show. Photograph by John Kelly