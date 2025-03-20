Kerry defeat Clare U-16s on the double

Munster Under 16 football championship

Kerry 9-18 Clare 1-6

A sobering outing for the Clare under 16 A squad on Sunday afternoon on the Clarecastle astroturf as a well drilled and fast moving Kerry side had little difficulty in dispensing with the home side who were hit with an avalanche of scores in the first quarter and despite trying their best were on the backfoot for most of the game. Julie O’ Connor opened the Kerry sides account befoe Kelsey Cummins who was one of the main shooters for Kerry hit the first of three first half goals. Kerry team captain Leah Griffin added a well taken score as Lily Riordan (1-1) had Kery (3-5) to (0-0) ahead after 18 minutes. Clare finally had something to cheer about when Ella Healy was on the scoresheet. Clare did threaten more so in the second quarter and on another outing having more confidence in their play would have scored at least three goals. Aoibhinn Keane had the second Clare score of the half before Kelsey Cummins rounded off her hat trick with the last score of the first half to lead Clare (6-8) to (0-2).

With the Clare spirit broken it was beyond their capabilities to muster a comeback of any meaningful proportions as both sides began to empty their benches. Simone Considine was the star player in the scoring stakes for Clare in the second half hitting (1-2) as Doonbeg’s Alisha Ryan contributed two mor scores. From the Kerry perspective they added (3-10) and it was notable as to the high standard they exhibited in their point taking. Clare’s next outing is away to Tipperary on 30th March as the final round game is listed for 13th April hosting Cork.

Kerry: Caoimhe O’ Mahony (Castleisland Desmonds), Naoise O’ Connor (Fossa), Annie Brosnan (Dr Crokes), Evie O’ Sullivan (Churchill), Avril Doyle (Na Gaeil), Sarah Chute (Churchill), Sinead Lyons (Listowel Emmets), Leah Griffin (Castleisland Desmonds), Seoladh Flynn (MKL Gaels), Lily Riordan (Beauford), Julie O’ Connor (Castleisland Desmonds), Jessie Lynch (Daingean UI Chuis), Norma Murphy (Castleisland Desmonds), Louise Ni Chiobhain (Corca Dhuibhne), Kelsey Cummns (Fossa). Subs: Niamh Mulvihill (Listowel Emmets), Doireann O’ Neill (INbhear Sceine Gaels), Eadaoin Larkin (Moyvane), Tara O’ Sullivan (Moyvane), Kara Kirby (Austin Stacks), Sadbh O’ Halloran (Kilcummin), Iona Wynton (Southern Gaels), Erinn O’ Sullivan (Castleisland Desmonds), Sinead Lyons (Listowel Emmets), Aideen Dwyer (Southern Gaels).

Clare scorers: Simone Considine (1-2), Alisha Ryan, Ella Healy (0-2 each),

Clare: Amy Roche (West Clare Gaels), Ciara O’ Kane (Doonbeg), Aibhe Ring (Wolfe Tones), Sinead Robertson (Doonbeg), Ide O’ Connor (Kilmurry Ibrickane), Aine McGann (Newmarket on Fergus), Orla McGee (Cul Gaels), Aoibhinn Keane (Fergus Rovers), Simone Considine (Cooraclare), Ella Healy (Liscannor), Alisha Ryan (Doonbeg), Kara O’ Shea (Kilrush), Chloe Donnelly (Fergus Rovers), Sheena Beirne (Clooney/Quin), Anne Rose Collins (West Clare Gaels). Subs: Roisin McMahon (Doobeg) for Robertson, Aoife Keane (West Clare Gaels) for Keane, Jessica Kennedy (CuilGaes() for Donnelly, ,Ava Robertson (Dooneg) for McGee, Amy Roche, Kate Conlon for Keane, Aoife Considine, Caera McMahon (Fergus Rovers) for Beirne, Aoife Considine (Liscannor) for O’ Kane, Katie Conlon (Eire-og) for Keane, Megan Browne (Eire-og) for Roche,

Referee: David Grogan

Clare Under 16B football

Kerry 3-12 Clare 2-5

In the Under 16B game played earlier as part of a double header in Clarecastle Clare had a far more competitive outing against Kerry and indeed with greater good fortune in the second half should have been added a greater tally of scores. At the break Clare were (2-7) (1-3) adrift but (1-1) from Lucy Watson and a well-executed score from Ciara Healy were second half scores for the home side but a strong finish by Kerry saw (1-3) added to their tally to win the game with 10 points to spare at the final whistle.

Clare scorers: Emma Kelly (1-1), Lucy Watson (1-0), Naoise Talty (0-2), Lauren Morrissey, Sarah Barry (0-1 each),

Clare: Ella White, Martina Walsh, Zoe Warren, Aoibheann Finneran, Sarah McGee, Ava Fitzgerald, Ciara Healy, Emma Kelly, Naoise Talty, Sienna Houston, Lucy Watson, Cocofaye Kenny, Vivenne O’ Connor. Lauren Morrissey, Anna Donnelly. Subs: Lily Ryan for Morrissey, Alma Carey for O’ Connor, Courtney Behan for Kenny, Sarah Barry for Healy.