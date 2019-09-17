Kepak lay off all Clare employees and suspend €6.5m investment

IN a statement issued to The Clare Champion on Tuesday evening, (September 17) Kepak Group confirmed that it has indefinitely postponed a €6.5m investment at its site in Drumquin as a direct result of the “ongoing illegal blockades” and that it has laid off all of it’s 48 employees in Clare and 1,400 nation-wide.

“Kepak Clare has to date been the most severely affected of Kepak’s sites by the Beef Plan Movement’s illegal blockades, with all processing suspended there effectively since August 2,” the statement claimed.

“Kepak is immensely grateful for the support of its loyal staff, customers and farmer suppliers who have been harshly impacted by the protesters many of whom are not known as suppliers to Kepak Clare. Kepak have now laid off 1,400 people including all staff at Kepak Clare. Kepak is endeavouring to provide our colleagues with every support and assistance during this difficult time,” the statement added.

