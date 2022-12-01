Ken’s underwater wonders to be shown at Ennis hotel

Share Facebook

Filmmaker Ken O’Sullivan will be sharing some of his life’s work capturing the beauty of Ireland’s underwater world next Tuesday, December 6, in the Temple Gate Hotel, Ennis.

The event, which is being hosted by MEP Grace O’Sullivan and the Clare Greens, is titled “Our Wild Atlantic”, and will highlight Ken’s filmography as both a stunning piece of educational material, and a catalyst for protecting our oceans into the future.

The event will take place at 8pm and all are welcome to attend – tickets are free and no booking is required.