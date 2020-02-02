Kelly Stars as Clare Continue Winning Run in Wexford

Clare 0-18 Wexford 0-15

CLARE made it two from two in the national hurling league with a resilient win over Wexford in a blustery Wexford Park today.

Clare had to do it the hard way as John Conlon was shown the line with 27 minutes gone for a blow to the head of Kevin Foley.

Clare built a 0-12 to 0-4 lead by half-time but knew they had a metaphorical and literal storm to weather in the second half.

Clare built that aforementioned lead through seven Tony Kelly frees and the Ballyea man was by far the best player on the field, for the second week running. Ryan Taylor and David Fitzgerald were also on form and bagged two points apiece in the first half.

When Wexford came out for the second half, they had a spring in their step and launched a major comeback.

This was spearheaded by Rory and Jack O’Connor as well as Paudie Foley with long range frees. Clare though found another gear when Wexford got within touching distance and Tony Kelly with two monster frees against the breeze as well as two brilliant points from play, aided Clare in maintaining a Banner lead as time elapsed.

Fitzgerald also added a third point, showing his versatility at centre-forward.

The Clare full-back line held firm when the squeeze came on them as Wexford went on the hunt for a much-needed goal and this helped them clinch a second national league win of the season.

Tony Kelly finished with 0-12 and in the second half was simply unmarkable at times.

Clare now have a weekend off before they welcome Laois to Cusack Park on February 16.

Clare: Donal Tuohy; Jack Browne, Conor Cleary, Eoin Quirke; Aidan McCarthy, Pat O’Connor, Stephen O’Halloran; David McInerney, Tony Kelly; Ian Galvin, David Fitzgerald, David Reidy; Ryan Taylor, John Conlon, Shane O’Donnell.

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Joe O’Connor; Damien Reck, Shaun Murphy, Paudie Foley; Kevin Foley, Jack O’Connor; Liam Óg McGovern, Rory O’Connor, Cathal Dunbar; Aidan Rochford, Conor McDonald, Paul Morris.