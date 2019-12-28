Kayakers Rescued on Lough Derg

TWO kayakers were rescued after getting into difficulty on Lough Derg this morning.

The alarm was raised shortly after 9am when they got into difficulty, and the Killaloe Coast Guard, the RNLI, a unit from Shannon’s Rescue 115 and three units of the National Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The kayakers, who entered the water in Garrykennedy, were found by Rescue 115 and were later saved by an RNLI lifeboat.

It is understood the pair fell victim to the strong currents and were taken way off course from Garrykennedy.

The kayakers were treated at the scene once ashore and one of the individuals was taken to hospital for further treatment.