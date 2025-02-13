Just two weeks to save critical Cliffs trail

Time is running out for Clare County Council, North Clare landowners and the Clare Local Development Company (CLDC) to strike a deal that would allow for some of the Cliffs of Moher Walking Trail to open for the 2025 season.

The trail, which attracts some 400,000 users each year, was closed last August following the deaths of three young tourists at the site in separate incidents.

The Clare Champion has learned that, unless works begin on the northern section of the trail before March 1, there will not be enough time to fully repair the walking route this year.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE