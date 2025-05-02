Johnnie McNamara’s mud house

A 200-year-old mud house, which is one of the last such remaining dwellings in County Clare, and has been visited by people from all around the world, is at risk of been taken apart.

Clare County Council have said they are considering deconstructing and reconstructing the home near Querrin, West Clare citing road safety reasons.

It is hoped the exact plans for the mud and stone house will be explained to the community at a meeting in Kilkee next week.

Known locally as Johnnie McNamara’s home, the building is located in Tullaroe, near Querrin.

