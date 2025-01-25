John O’Sullivan Park to remain closed this Saturday

John O’Sullivan Park, Lee’s Road, Ennis, will remain closed this Saturday, January 25.
A spokesperson from Clare County Council says that assessment works on the site are continuing today in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.
Active Ennis Leisure Complex has re-opened today with normal opening hours.
The exit road from the complex is currently cordoned off due to a fallen tree.
