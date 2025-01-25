John O’Sullivan Park to remain closed this Saturday

Car Tourismo Banner
4 C
Ennis
Motorists pass a fallen telegraph pole on the road at Connolly following Storm Eowyn on Friday morning. Photograph by John Kelly.
Andrew Hamilton
Andrew Hamilton
John O’Sullivan Park, Lee’s Road, Ennis, will remain closed this Saturday, January 25.

A spokesperson from Clare County Council says that assessment works on the site are continuing today in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Active Ennis Leisure Complex has re-opened today with normal opening hours.

The exit road from the complex is currently cordoned off due to a fallen tree.

Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and podcaster who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.

