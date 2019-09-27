Home » Sports » Jamie Malone on football All-Star short-list
Jamie Malone of Clare in action against Seamus Lavin of Meath during their Championship Qualifier Round 4 game at Portlaoise. Photograph by John Kelly

Jamie Malone on football All-Star short-list

September 27, 2019 192 Views

COROFIN’S Jamie Malone is of of 45 players on the 2019 PwC All-Star football short-list.

The Clare footballer is one of 18 forwards nominated. The All-Star team will be announced on Friday November 1.

Five in a row winners Dublin have 13 players in this year’s list of nominees who come
from 11 counties.
Munster champions, and beaten All-Ireland finalists Kerry have nine players down for the final
consideration, with Ulster champions Donegal the next highest representation with six.
The number of exciting games and impressive performances in the 2019 football season is
reflected in the breadth of the counties represented, with the full breakdown being Dublin 13,
Kerry 9, Donegal 6, Mayo 4, Tyrone 3, Meath 3, Armagh 2, Roscommon 2, Cavan, Clare, and
Cork 1 each.
As well as voting on the overall Player of the Year accolade, inter-county players will also be
asked to vote on who they believe is the Young Footballer of the Year.

Tags

Check Also

Ennis fighter to begin pro career on October 11

ENNIS boxer Paddy Donovan will have his first professional fight when he takes on Eduardo …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!