Jamie Malone on football All-Star short-list

COROFIN’S Jamie Malone is of of 45 players on the 2019 PwC All-Star football short-list.

The Clare footballer is one of 18 forwards nominated. The All-Star team will be announced on Friday November 1.

Five in a row winners Dublin have 13 players in this year’s list of nominees who come

from 11 counties.

Munster champions, and beaten All-Ireland finalists Kerry have nine players down for the final

consideration, with Ulster champions Donegal the next highest representation with six.

The number of exciting games and impressive performances in the 2019 football season is

reflected in the breadth of the counties represented, with the full breakdown being Dublin 13,

Kerry 9, Donegal 6, Mayo 4, Tyrone 3, Meath 3, Armagh 2, Roscommon 2, Cavan, Clare, and

Cork 1 each.

As well as voting on the overall Player of the Year accolade, inter-county players will also be

asked to vote on who they believe is the Young Footballer of the Year.