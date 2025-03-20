‘It’s relentless, it’s volatile and it’s exciting’ – Fahy

Terence Fahy is in his fourth year as Clare U-20 boss and is eagerly looking forward to what he expects to be a relentless campaign, writes Joe Ó Muircheartaigh

Another year, and while the passing years always bring change, the challenge remains the same and can be parsed down to Clare being the best they can possibly be.

The same could be said of any management team and group of players, of course, but where this Clare group is concerned while factoring in the developmental aspect of underage competition and it being part of the bigger picture, it’s also about winning.

Whitegate’s Terence Fahy cuts to that when explaining away the hopes and aspirations of this latest group to come up through the ranks of the Academy structure in the county.

“Yes absolutely,” he says, “no more than anyone else we enter the competition with the full hope and the full desire and drive to win the competition.

“Everybody wants to win. Nobody wants anything else. We’d have a fundamental starting point that it’s about preparing a team to go out and represent in the best possible way in the age group and to be seriously competitive.

“But we are aware of the short-term and aware of the long-term,” he adds, by way of qualification. “The developmental space is a very important one and no more than any other county it presents challenges, in Clare’s case, we are lucky with what’s coming through from…

