It’s a knock-out for Kellie

FROM walking into the ring with Lennox Lewis for the biggest fights of his career to changing gender in her sixties, Kellie Maloney has had an eventful life.

Kellie is perhaps the most recognisable transgender person in the UK now, while Frank Maloney was once one of the most well-known people in the business side of British boxing.

Most well-known for his association with Lennox Lewis, Frank handled several other world champions and was associated with tragic Irish Olympic medallist Darren Sutherland.

Kellie is the subject of a new documentary ‘Knockout Blonde’, which will be screened at The Outing Festival at the Inn at Dromoland this weekend, at which she will also be a speaker.

The documentary can be viewed on YouTube and provides a fascinating look at a remarkable personal journey.

It features numerous interviews with Kellie’s ex-wife and now close friend Tracey, as well as with her daughters, as they discuss the journey they went on as Frank, a beloved husband and father, became Kellie.

While the documentary essentially paints a positive picture, it doesn’t shy away from the impact on Kellie’s loved ones, with Tracey clearly not pleased that much of the transition was very public.

Asked about her motivation for the new documentary, Kellie says she wanted to show the reality around transgenderism and to show that it is not a simple lifestyle choice.

“I wanted to get across to people that this isn’t something that anyone chooses, it’s something that affects you from the minute you are born and it’s part of you. Do not be afraid of us. We are human beings. We just want to live our lives and be accepted in society the way we see ourselves.”

There were huge shock in 2014 when it was announced that Frank Maloney – a leading figure in one of the most macho businesses on earth – was undergoing gender reassignment. A little over ten years later transgenderism is far more well-known, in part because of Kellie’s example, but in the last couple of years it has also become an ideological flashpoint.

There is a degree of negativity to the community now that wasn’t as pronounced even a couple of years ago and Kellie hopes that the film and her story can counter that.

“I feel that talking about my journey and other people’s journey helps people. At the moment there is so much negativity in the US and the UK, I’m not sure about Ireland. There’s a very anti feeling towards the transgender community.”

The Trump presidency has opened with a blitz of executive orders aimed at trans people, and Kellie says the New Yorker is someone she never took to.

“I’ve met Donald Trump in a previous life, when I was Lennox’s manager and even then he was an arrogant arsehole. I feel sorry that the American people voted him in, they’re being led to self-destruction.”

She remembers that Trump came to some of the Lennox Lewis fights that were held in properties he owned, and didn’t like being told he couldn’t have a piece of the hugely talented British fighter.

“He was there three times, if I’m not mistaken. I spoke with him, he said he wanted part of Lennox, he said I want to be part of his team, I want all his fights. I said unfortunately you can’t, we already have a team in place, Lennox is very happy with his team and we would not sell ourselves to any one person. He didn’t particularly like the response. He’s like a spoiled child, if he doesn’t get his own way he sulks.”

Yet there would be at least some common ground between Kellie and Trump, as she believes that trans women can’t safely compete in female boxing and shouldn’t be allowed to do so.

Indeed she has said on social media that allowing their participation gives ammunition to those who despise the trans community.

The death last weekend of Galway fighter John Cooney shows the danger of the sport, and there is no doubt that the vast majority of people involved in boxing would agree with Kellie’s stance, although she says some trans people don’t accept it.

“Trans women that have gone through male puberty shouldn’t take part in women’s sport. That’s one thing a lot of trans people hold against me, they say I’m not loyal. But I believe sport has to be safe and fair. I don’t believe in a level playing field, there’s no such thing in sport. One person could have more money, better training facilities, for example a lot of money was put into Lennox Lewis’ career so other heavyweights didn’t have the same opportunity. There’s never a level playing field, but what sport must be is safe and fair.”

To put it mildly, professional boxing is not known for its moral scruples, and nowadays the world’s greatest fighters regularly meet in Saudi Arabia.

The cash being put up by the Saudi regime means fighters are less likely to duck each other, meaning fans get to see the clashes they want, while the boxers and their teams walk away with truckloads of money. That looks like a win-win, but the catch is that it provides a veneer of respectability to an appaling regime, one which executed 81 people on a single day in 2022, and which prohibits any LGBT relationships.

The regime is morally indefensible, but Kellie says that if she were still involved in the game she would have to allow her fighters to go there.

“I don’t agree with the fights going to Saudi. I don’t agree with any sport going to Saudi. But I look at it and think if I was still a manager I would have to let my fighters go because the career is short and the money that’s on offer. But I would say that I personally don’t agree with this, but I have to do what’s best for the fighter.”

Darren Sutherland turned pro with Maloney after winning Olympic bronze in 2008, and it was Frank who discovered his dead body the following year.

It was subsequently claimed that the Dubliner was in fear of his promoter, but Kellie insists that was not the case.

“Whatever pressure was put on Darren it wasn’t from me. I told Darren that if he wanted not to box that was his decision. I can lead a horse to water but I can’t make it drink to water. That’s the kind of thing I said to Darren. I told him that if he wanted to take a year off, take a year off. If you never want to box again that’s your choice. I said if he wanted to go to my house in Portugal, he could have as long a holiday as he wanted, until he knew what he wanted to do.”

She says Darren was very close to his family.

“Do you know what, Darren Sutherland was like a brother to my two youngest daughters, they had such a great time with him. My youngest daughter is running the London Marathon for Mind charity and her inspiration is Darren. She has put stuff on her Facebook page about it, why she’s doing it and how she loved Darren. To this day I don’t know why Darren did that. Next to Lennox Lewis he was the best fighter I ever handled, he was destined to be a world champion, but there was something wrong somewhere.”

Growing up in London with Irish parents, Kellie says she was always aware of being quite different to the other boys, but didn’t really know what to do about it.

Encouraged to participate in sport by a proud Tipperary father, young Frank found a passion that brought him success and wealth, but not happiness.

“I had something to cling onto, I had something that occupied my mind. It was only when I had nothing happening that my mind would drift back to my situation. While I was busy… I had everything, I was managing a world heavyweight champion, every door was opened to me, I travelled first class everywhere, money was no object… But what I didn’t have was contentment and happiness in my life, which I have got now.”

In the documentary Kellie recalls that during the build-up to Lennox Lewis fighting Evander Holyfield in New York, Frank sneaked off to a transgender salon, desparate to explore something deep within.

The millions who saw him in the ring with Lewis before and after the fight couldn’t have known what was in his mind, even his own family had no idea, and he had become adept at keeping secrets. “You had to be careful you didn’t slip up. It wasn’t the only time.”

Frank tried to take his own life more than once, and eventually realised that opening up was the only way out.

“What I learned was that by doing what I was doing, I was just destroying myself and everyone in my life. I realised I had to be more open and honest. I remember my counsellor, who is in the film, said that the moment you take the lid off Pandora’s box you can’t put it back on. Eventually I took the lid off, because it was either be true to myself and everyone in my life or people would be mourning at my funeral.”

In the film Tracey recalls the moment that the man she loved told her that he was in fact a woman, and it goes without saying that it was an enormous shock.

“I think what came across was that she was very upset. She lost something that was very precious to her; our relationship. We are good friends. She was at my mother’s funeral the other day and we sat for ages talking. We talk regularly on the telephone. We are still very close. We still tell each other that we still love each other, but we know we can’t be together. I think it’s a different love now,” says Kellie.

She also says her daughters have coped very well, after processing something so shocking. “They’re wonderful. They’ve helped me through a lot of anxiety, a lot of moments. I’ve caused them a lot of stress and a lot of problems. For them to get over it shows how well they were brought up by Tracey and myself.”

What advice would she give to a man living in the same situation as she once was?

“I would say do not try and keep it under lock and key, it becomes a burden, becomes a weight on your shoulders. It causes you to live a double life and to lie. You’re always looking over your shoulder. I would find someone that you can trust. I was very lucky to find my counsellor, but if you can tell someone in your family that’s more important. If your family reject you, you feel the whole world will reject you. I was lucky my mother did not reject me, my daughters, although they struggled they accepted it. And Tracey, she stayed friends with me.”

It’s part of the job of boxing promoters to be loud and flash, advocates for their fighters who will say what they need to in order to sell fights.

It also means taking a share of public abuse and criticism, and Kellie says that background has helped him deal with some of the online abuse he gets.

“That obviously helped me. People say do you see what people are writing about you on social media, but it’s like water off a duck’s back.”

Of course most trans people don’t have her background, but she advises them not to be upset by what is written.

“Don’t read social media or look at it like I look at it. They are frightened little people sitting in a dark room and drinking Stella, tapping on their keyboard. They wouldn’t be brave enough to say it to your face so they will never harm you.”

Now in her seventies, she divides her time between Portugal and the UK and has a level of happiness that eluded her for most of her life.

“I’ve sort of semi retired, this is a rare interview nowadays. I’m so content with my life and so happy that I don’t want it to stop, I try not to give myself any stress anymore. I will do certain talks if I’m asked to do them, but I don’t get involved with arguments about the trans community, I don’t get involved about JK Rowling.

“I have an opinion that everyone is entitled to their opinion and we have to listen. Just because you may not agree with me doesn’t make you transphobic.

“You may not agree with me, but you don’t have the right to deny my existence. That’s the message I try to get across to people.”

While she did quite little work in boxing after transitioning, she feels Kellie would have been successful.

“I think I would have been even better as Kellie. She was more understanding, more willing to listen. Frank was an arrogant little man!” she laughs.

The film will be shown and Kellie will be a speaker at The Outing in the Inn at Dromoland this weekend.