Issues with data centre ruling

Objectors to the proposed Ennis Data Centre have expressed their disappointment at comments at the outcome of a recent high court case.

Mr Justice Humphreys, when recently delivering his judgement decision in relation to the appellants’ high court costs warned the costs system “should not be viewed as a complete gravy train”.

In ruling the appellants would not be awarded costs, he also said the system is already seriously imbalanced against private sector developers.

Spokesperson for Futureproof Clare, Sinead Sheehan told The Clare Champion the reference to a gravy train is “quite a shocking comment” for her environmental organisation to read, and that public participation in environmental decision making is important for any democracy.

She emphasised that when her organisation goes to court, as they do, it is not for themselves.

“I’m a volunteer, and I don’t take anything for taking part in researching data centres and trying to understand what the application means and what impact this has locally and indeed globally,” she said.

“Not one of us are taking anything out of it. We generally care about the environment and the people…those are all genuine concerns that citizens have, and I don’t think anybody should be criticising us.”

She also expressed her concern about the many applicants in the justice system who are already finding the system difficult to operate in, and may see comments like those made by the judge as another barrier.

Ms Sheehan stressed that Futureproof Clare’s core issue with the proposed Ennis Data Centre, as laid out in their submission, to the high court, is around the implications for the climate.

They said they don’t believe proper regard was given to the climate by the An Bord Pleanála decision.

“The important factor is the emissions, and their impact on climate change and its impact on the less well off around the world.

“Another concern is about the impact on public heath – you are going to have 18 chimney stacks right there on the Tulla Road.

“The application is also for 66 back-up generators, and we know from a recent report by Noteworthy, these generators break down quite often, and once they are granted they will be used.”

While a petition with over 1,000 signatures against the proposed development demonstrated opposition exists, not everybody opposed is in a position to make their voice heard.

“There is local opposition, but not everybody finds it easy or possible to participate in the system – it is actually hard to do.

“My opinion is it is too difficult to participate in what is supposed to be a public process.

“It is not about personal gain – it’s not a NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) thing here,” she stressed.

One of the appellants, Dr Colin Doyle has also expressed his profound disappointment at the judgement, saying, “The decision is disappointing but nevertheless, I am optimistic about the outcome of the next module which focuses on the core issue of the climate impact.

Justice Humphreys made his comments in a costs judgement ruling concerning a case where he has already ruled a report error about a Leisler bat located in a barn outside Ennis is not sufficient to halt contentious plans for the new data centre campus.

A High Court judicial review of the appeals board permission was sought by the opponents of the data centre.