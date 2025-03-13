Is a lack of parking spaces costing Ennis businesses?

ENNIS retailers are losing out on millions in revenue due to a loss of parking spaces in recent years it has been claimed.

At a heated debate of the Ennis Municipal District this week Councillor Tom O’Callaghan (FF) urged the council to carry out an audit to get the full picture of what parking is available as councillors clashed on whether or not there is a shortfall.

Councillor Mary Howard (FG) insisted the idea there is no place to park in Ennis is “absolute bunkum” while Mayor of Ennis Councillor Clare Colleran Molloy (FF) described ongoing debates about a perceived lack of parking as “harmful” to the town.

However Councillor Pat Daly (FF) insisted, “parking is at a premium” with people driving around trying to find a space in the town centre.

In 2023 the council confirmed that, over a 15 year period, 159 on and off street parking spaces has been lost for reasons including carrying out improvements to pedestrian safety and universal accessibility as part of public realm works, active travel measures and safer routes to school projects.