Investigations ongoing into Shannon ‘grenade’

ON Wednesday, Gardaí confirmed that no arrests had been made to date following the discovery of a suspicious device in a car in Shannon on Saturday evening.

A spokesman said that while the device in question was not a grenade, the items required to construct one were present.

“It wasn’t an actual grenade, but there were components there that if put together, may have made a viable device. There were certain components that could be used as the makings of one.”

Investigations are ongoing, he added.

“The car was taken away for technical examination by Clare Divisional Scene of Crime examiners. They’ll be looking at what evidence they can get from the vehicle and the contents. We’ll be following up on the ownership history of the car also.”

