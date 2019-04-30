Injury Concerns For Clare Ahead Of Munster SHC & SFC Campaigns

Both the Clare senior hurlers and footballers are facing the prospect of being without key players ahead of the opening rounds of the Munster championships.

Joint manager Gerry O’Connor has confirmed that Ian Galvin, the goal-scoring hero from last year’s memorable win over Tipperary in Thurles, will miss out on the entire campaign after suffering a hand injury. Jamie Shanahan, Daragh Corry and Conor McGrath are also currently on the long-term treatment table.

“Jamie had an operation on his back two weeks ago so he is definitely out. Conor McGrath had an operation on his shoulder after Christmas and he’s definitely out. Ian Galvin had an injury on his arm a couple of weeks ago so he’s out too. I wouldn’t say we’ll see them this year, definitely not. They are all gone so that’s a significant loss but we probably wouldn’t have got as much game time into Diarmuid Ryan, Aidan McCarthy and Shane Golden if those guys were around. That’s the nature of team sport. One guy gets injured and another get the chance to show what he can do” he said.

From a football perspective, Doonbeg duo Eamon Tubridy and David Tubridy are injury concerns ahead of their opener against Waterford. Eamon Tubridy is set to miss out on almost the entire campaign after suffering knee ligament damage during his club’s Garry Cup loss to O’Curry’s. It is understood a decision on the involvement of veteran forward David Tubridy will be made closer to the May 11 showdown with Waterford as he recovers from an Achilles issue. Midfield Cathal O’Connor is another recovering from a knock he sustained while on club duty with Coolmeen, but it is expected he will be fit to take his place on the starting 15 for the Deise clash.

Clare face Waterford in the Munster SFC quarter-final in Cusack Park on Saturday May 11, while the hurlers makes the trip to Walsh Park to take on the Deise the following day in the opening round of the Munster SHC.