‘If someone rang him to drive them to America, he was gone’

CARMEL King will never forget the last time she spoke to her son two hours before he died following a tragic accident on April 28, 2024.

Mikey Foley (26) Dangan, Tulla would have been 27 on Tuesday. Ms King is extremely grateful for the huge response to a vehicle run organised in his memory on Sunday last.

“Mikey was a good lad who never caused us any trouble. I lost my parents, brothers and a niece. The whole lot together doesn’t compare with losing my son. It is part of you, it changes you, you are not the same person ever again.

“He left the house that morning at 11.30am and said he would be back for his dinner. He was dead at 1.30pm. The last thing he did was to use a can of deodorant and left it up there. I have told everyone that can is never to be touched.

“He asked me was there any deodorant and I told him it was upstairs to go and get it himself. He sprayed the deodorant on himself and off he went. What can you do?”

Ms King said the vehicle run attracted a tremendous response way beyond their initial expectations when some of her son’s friends came to her a few weeks after his funeral and suggested organising an event in his memory close to the anniversary of his death.

Almost 300 vehicles participated including 180 tractors, 30 motorbikes, 20 lorries and the rest were cars. Businesses in Ennis, Ballina, Killaloe, West Cork, Wexford and locations throughout Clare donated 50 spot prizes for the raffle.

“We got unbelievable support for the vehicle run. It was unreal. One man from Donegal brought three cars on Sunday morning. Mikey used to attend the Donegal Rally. One lady brought a lorry from Longford.

“I have to thank all the people who helped us, people who gave prizes and donations, volunteers, participants. Everyone who brought a vehicle was so respectful.

“This money would not have been raised only for what happened Mikey,” she said.

Starting out near the Tulla GAA field, the vehicle run went into Tulla, Feakle out to Ballinahinch Cross onto the Scariff Road, came back to within 500 metres of Dr Daly Park and turned down to O’Callaghan’s Mills.

“Mikey loved driving, cars and machinery. He was very laid back and never got excited about anything until he got behind a steering wheel. Driving was his focus. If someone rang him to drive them to America, he would be gone.”

It is expected that approximately €40,000 will be raised for St John’s Oncology Ward, Crumlim.

More than €20,000 has been raised from a GoFundMe page, the vehicle run and raffle raised more than €16,000 and donations are still coming in to the fund.

The Tulla native paid tribute to Tulla GAA, Aonghus Fahy, Denis Callaghan and John Kelly for the use of their car parks, the Tavern in O’Callaghan’s Mills, D and N Catering, Shannon Ices and Brian Culbert.

Nathan, who is Mikey’s nephew and godchild, has been described as a sweet, thoughtful, fun and loving six year-old boy. He loves school, playing sport with his friends and building Lego.

In August 2024, just three months after Mikey’s passing, Nathan, who lives in Kilkishen, was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called “Ewing Sarcoma”.

Nathan had an aggressive treatment plan, which resulted in regular trips to “St John’s Ward” in Crumlin.

It is understood that Nathan is responding well to the chemotherapy required to beat his cancer as his treatment continues.

Ms King was delighted that Nathan’s treatment in Manchester was delayed slightly so he could attend the vehicle run as he flew to the UK after the event.

Nathan’s mother, Grainne said they were overwhelmed with all the support the vehicle run attracted and thanked everyone who have supported it in any way

Born in 1998, Mikey attended Dangan National School and St Joseph’s Secondary School, Tulla. Qualifying as a welder after leaving secondary school, purchased a tractor, jeep and machinery, which was one of his great passions.

In addition to completing the agriculture Green Certificate, Mikey worked for agricultural contractors until he eventually set up his own contracting agri business.

Deputy Joe Cooney, who knew Mikey very well, said he was a fantastic young man, which was proved with the huge turnout at the vehicle run.

“It was unbelievable the amount of young and old people who turned up. It was great to see the huge number of young people who attended. It was brilliant to see people coming out at the side of the road in memory of Mikey before the run finished up in O’Callaghan’s Mills,” he said.

The Idonate page will stay open until August 10.