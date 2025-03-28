IBF grant Donovan appeal, opening door to Crocker rematch

THE International Boxing Federation (IBF) has granted the appeal filed by Paddy Donovan, following his disqualification in the World Title Eliminator against Lewis Crocker earier this month.

Donovan’s disqualification was hugely controversial, as was much of the refereeing of Marcus McDonnell on the night.

The Ennis based fighter quickly appealed to prevent Crocker from fighting for the IBF World Welterweight Title and sought an immediate rematch between the two boxers as the IBF World Welterweight Title Eliminator.

Even though the appeal has been upheld, there is still no guarantee that the rematch will take place, but it means that Crocker can’t move forward to a world title fight without facing Donovan once again.

The first fight was a sell out, and given the controversy surrounding it, the rematch would be an even bigger occasion, with Eddie Hearn suggesting it may be held at Windsor Park in Belfast in the summer.

Keith Sullivan, Donovan’s co-manager with trainer Andy Lee, is a New York City-based lawyer who manages multiple fighters, said, “I am very happy that the IBF agreed with my arguments and evidence, they made the right decision under the rules. The rematch will be even bigger than the first fight. The crowd and fans around the globe absolutely loved it; the atmosphere in the arena was electric. It was a great promotion put on by Matchroom and it is unfortunate it ended as it did, but now Paddy will set the record straight and continue his quest for a world title.”

Speaking on Thursday, Paddy Donovan said. “I am very proud of the support Keith and Andy Lee provided to me during the process,” Donovan stated. “I have a great team around me. I am pleased with the outcome of the appeal. I am eager to get back in the ring to showcase my boxing abilities once again and continue on the path to a world title.”