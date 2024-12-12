I have €10k, should I invest it?

So, you’ve got €10,000 burning a hole in your pocket, and you’re wondering if investing it is the right move. First off, congratulations on having a tidy sum to work with! Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a complete novice, making the right decision with your money is crucial.

Is there a worthwhile alternative to leaving the cash in the bank? Yes, absolutely! We’ve set out some considerations for someone with this 10K to invest.

What is your €10,000 for?

Firstly, look to become crystal clear on your investment objectives.

Why are you investing?

What is your end goal for the money?

What is your investment timeframe?

It’s only when they get clear on these type of questions that they can start to even think about what to invest in. Investing money in Ireland today is full of opportunities and pitfalls, it is really important that your Financial Broker understands your objectives fully first.

Are you investing to grow your lump sum, to generate an income, or maybe to start a fund and dd to it every month? Depending on what you want, there will be a route for you.

The second side of this question is deciding how long you can put your money away for.

In general, the longer you can afford to leave your cash, the higher the levels of risk/ reward you can take, as your investment has time to ride out bumps in the market.

Understanding your attitude to take risk is the next essential step in determining the best investment for you, because what might be considered the best investments in Ireland may not be the right investment for you. At the end of the day, we are all different when it comes to what we consider acceptable risk in relation to our investments.

For some people, they want to always get back at least their investment amount after a set period of time, even if this means lower potential returns. For others, they want to aim for the maximum possible returns and can happily sleep at night even if they risk losing some of their money. Your Financial Broker will ask you a series of questions that will help you to determine your personal appetite for risk (are you happy to take risk or not?) and your capacity to take risk (can you afford to take risk or not?). This will guide them further towards the right investment opportunities for you.

Next consider your full financial circumstances to see where your investments sit in your overall financial affairs, as this may also shape the suitability of individual products.

Finally, when this is all done then research all the best investments in Ireland to find the one that suits you. Do you think you have the time, knowhow and understanding to take this approach, if not you should definitely speak to a Financial Broker.

Let’s dive into the pros and cons of investing your €10,000 and explore some potential investment options.

Why You Should Consider Investing

Potential for Growth: Investing can help your money grow over time, potentially outpacing inflation and increasing your wealth.

Diversification: By investing in a variety of assets, you can spread your risk and potentially achieve more stable returns.

Financial Goals: Investing can help you achieve long-term financial goals, such as buying a home, funding education, or planning for retirement.

Why You Might Hold Off

Risk of Loss: All investments come with some level of risk, and there’s always the possibility of losing money.

Liquidity Needs: If you need access to your money in the short term, investing might not be the best option, as some investments can be difficult to liquidate quickly.

Market Volatility: The financial markets can be unpredictable, and investing during a volatile period can be nerve-wracking.

So, what are my options?

An investment fund is ideal.

With €10,000 at stake, the risk of putting all your eggs in one basket, as well as the stockbroker costs, mean that buying individual shares is a difficult route to follow. And certain options are out of the question – for example, buying an investment property.

For most people in Ireland, far better to go with an investment fund. These funds pool money from many investors and use it to buy a range of assets. 2024 was a year of ups and downs in investing as in the wider world, but if you stay the course you experienced remarkable investment growth in the medium to long term.

Most brokers have access to a wide range of ‘multi-asset’ funds which you can take advantage of with a sum of this size. These funds are relatively cheap to buy and hold many underlying investments. They are designed for a range different risk/ reward ratings.

So, the chances are there will be a multi-asset fund that matches your appetite for risk.

What are the growth prospects?

Growing your money is the whole point of investing after all.

You can run your own investment scenarios using investment returns calculators that are on many websites. Consider adding to your savings. Now you’ve done the right thing with your money, consider following it by setting up a regular plan to top up. Building up wealth is all about good habits and investing your first €10,000 is probably the hardest bit.

Focus on Cost

With a sum like €10,000, you’ll want to avoid soaking a lot of the money up in one-off costs to access the investment. So be sure to scrutinise the transaction costs, and make sure they have been clearly set out to you.

Final Thoughts

Before making any investment decisions, it’s essential to assess your financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment goals. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalised guidance tailored to your needs. Remember, investing is a long-term game, and patience and discipline are key to achieving your financial objectives.

So, should you invest your €10,000? The answer depends on your individual circumstances and financial goals. With careful planning and consideration, you can make an informed decision that sets you on the path to financial success.

Talk to us at Carey Corbett Financial Solutions for expert, discrete advice. Tel: 065 689 3540