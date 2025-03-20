‘I feel that on our day we can beat anyone’ – Commane

Timing is everything when it comes to finals, with Moher Celtic hoping that the stars align on two fronts to complete the perfect debut season as adult level.

Having had to predominantly learn on their feet in assimilating a while new squad at adult level, managers Davy Commane and Cóbhan Phillipson are hoping to peak for Sunday’s final in what is already a special year for the club.

“I’d be delighted if we could do it because the one thing that was in my head when we were trying to put this team together last year was that we wanted to start a ladies team before the 25th anniversary of Moher Celtic which is in 2025.” Outlines Commane who has been the driving force behind the initiation of an adult womens team, having coached at underage level from Under 11’s upwards.

“It would be an absolute dream to bring back a cup to Moher for its 25th anniversary. It would mean a lot to me personally and all who have contributed to the club in that time.

“It kind of started at underage level when we had mixed teams. We had a few girls on each age grade up along, for example I went from Under 11’s up to Under 16’s and had four or five girls mixed in with those teams that we brought through.

“Unfortunately after Under 16, we couldn’t go any further with them so once we felt that we…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.