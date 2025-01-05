HSE issues patient advisory

HSE Mid West is advising patients who have appointments across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary community and hospital services tomorrow, Monday, January 6, to expect disruption to services, including the cancellation of clinic appointments.

In a statement, the HSE said, “Patients should only attend their appointments if they have phoned ahead to confirm it is taking place and that it is safe for them to travel. If patients are unable to make contact with the clinic, we will contact them directly. All cancelled appointments will be rescheduled over the coming days. HSE Mid West we will be reviewing all services on a day by day basis as the cold weather is expected to continue well into the coming week.

“We expect to have some staffing deficits due to the weather, however planning is ongoing to ensure we are able to run as many services as possible.

“If you are unwell you should consider all available healthcare options, including local pharmacies, your GP, or the out-of-hours GP service. Many GP practices in the Mid West are offering extended opening hours. Please contact your GP to check availability and services near you.

“We encourage people to take extreme care as they go out and about to prevent slips, trips and falls. Injury Units are open in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospitals from 8am to 8pm, every day. Injury Units can treat broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.”

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick remains open 24-7 for patients with the most serious illnesses and injuries, including life-threatening emergencies. Anyone attending the ED with a less urgent condition may face long waiting times as the hospital continues to manage high attendances along with high numbers of patients with flu.

Cold weather can be harder on older people and on other vulnerable members of the community and relatives and neighbours are encouraged to check in on them – in person or over the phone – over the coming days.