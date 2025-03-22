How the Flintstones came to Ennis

Who would have guessed that the Flintstones Yabba-Dabba Dinosaur series was made right here in the Banner? In Tobarteascáin, Ennis to be precise.

Tucked away in the EASI Artists’ Studios in the Tracklands Business Park is an animation company called Magpie 6 Media with a core crew of between 12 and 18 people working out of one of the units managed by Clare County Council’s Arts Office.

Bostonian, Clifford Parrott and his County Limerick wife, Christina O’Shea co-founded Magpie 6 Media in 2009.

“We’ve been in Ennis quite a while. At first we were on Francis Street. In fact, the Flintstones Yabba-Dabba Dinosaur series was made right here in Ennis by us around four or five years ago. We made it for Warner Bros Animation,” he said.

