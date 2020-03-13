Hospital visiting ban extended

UL Hospitals Group is extending until March 29 the visiting ban in place across all their hospital sites, in line with the Government decision to close all schools, colleges and childcare facilities.

“We regret that so many people have been unable to visit their loved ones in hospital, and we acknowledge the impact of loneliness and isolation on people in our care at this time, particularly elderly people.

“We have drop-off & collection services available to help people get important personal items to and from their relatives in hospital. Security staff at University Hospital Limerick and reception staff at Croom, Nenagh, Ennis, and St John’s Hospitals will be happy to assist with queries about this service,” a spokesperson for UL Hospitals Group said.

The only exceptions to the visitor ban are as follows (with a strict limit of one visitor per patient):

partners of women attending University Maternity Hospital Limerick

parents visiting children in hospital

people visiting patients at end-of-life

people assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia)

eople visiting patients in Critical Care

“We thank the public and patients for their cooperation at this difficult time, and for helping us to keep our Emergency Department (ED) as a place where the priority is the treatment of the most seriously injured and ill people, and those whose lives may be at risk.

“As an alternative to attending ED we urge everyone to first consider all care options available in their own communities, including family doctors, out-of-hours GP services, and local pharmacies.

“Local Injury Units (LIUs) at Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals (8am-8pm daily), and St John’s Hospital (8am-6pm, Monday to Friday) are an excellent option for treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains, strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns, without a lengthy wait that can be expected in the ED at this time,” the spokesperson added.