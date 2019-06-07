Hopes high that First Lady will visit Doonbeg NS

EXCITEMENT is gripping West Clare again this morning, with strong rumours that First Lady Melania Trump will visit Doonbeg national school.

Numerous journalists and photographers are currently in the school’s car park, in the hopes that she will visit at some point during the day.

There is still very tight security around Doonbeg, with Garda checkpoints on the approach roads, while an exclusion zone is still in operation close to Trump International.

It is understood that Mr Trump began a round of golf at around 10am this morning.

There is a very unique atmosphere in the centre of the village today, with numerous media personnel and Gardai present, vastly outnumbering the locals.

President Trump did not visit the village last night, despite hopes earlier in the day that he would do so. However White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was one of a party that came down from the hotel, enjoying the hospitality in Comerford’s pub.