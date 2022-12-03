Highest scouting honour awarded to Fiona after 40 years’ service

Share Facebook

THE highest honour an adult can receive in scouting in Ireland has been presented to Clare’s Fiona Staunton.

Fiona, who has been involved in scouting for over 40 years, has received the Order of Cú Chulainn award in recognition of her dedication to scouting in Ennis over the decades.

She was nominated by the 1st and 4th Clare Scouts, whose citation outlined Fiona’s life in scouting from beginning in 1982 with then Scoutmaster Bernie Dilger through the many roles she has undertaken.

“It’s very hard to measure, nearly impossible, the impact Fiona has had on scouting in Ennis Scout Group, in Clare Scout County and at national level,” it stated.

“Fiona has been a guiding light and steady hand when needed through good times and bad.”

She has been group leader, chairperson of the group committee, served two terms as County Commissioner and was instrumental in setting up the Clare County campsite in Ruan.

She taught several teams for the County Shield over the years and been a member of the National Training Team.

“She has assisted in helping new groups to open and given valuable advice where needed to newer scouters on how to run a successful programme for the kids.”

Her role “at the forefront” of the development of a new Scout Hall in Ennis was also emphasised.

The citation continued, “There is not a group in Clare Scout County that hasn’t had the benefit of Fiona’s knowledge and good will as well as many more scout groups around the country.

“But especially here in Ennis where we have had the most benefit of her leadership and companionship over the years. Fiona’s commitment to scouting can never be measured correctly and the incredible time and effort she has put in over the years.”