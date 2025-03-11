Heartfelt humour and touching pathos meet in The Cemetery Club

DESPITE its name, Ennis Players insist their latest production will be anything but a grave experience for audiences. The local group are currently in rehearsals ahead of bringing ‘The Cemetery Club’ to the glór stage later this month.

The play by Ivan Menchell has been described as “a heartwarming, poignant, yet laugh-out-loud drama” and will be performed in Ennis from March 16 to 19.

The play follows three lifelong friends—Ida, Lucille, and Doris—who meet monthly to visit their husbands’ graves, bound together by love, loss, and an unwavering sense of humour. Their camaraderie is tested when an unexpected romance enters the picture, forcing them to confront their past, their future, and each other.

Based in Queens, NY, The Cemetery Club is brimming with sharp wit and heartfelt emotion and is a mix of humour and pathos, expertly blending moments of comedy with emotional depth.

The production is directed by Bernie Harten and features an ensemble cast of experienced actors, bringing these rich and complex characters to life. Laura O’Brien is the sweet tempered, peace-keeping Ida, ready to begin a new life and open to the possibilities of romance.

Maeve Plunkett plays Lucille, the feisty larger than life character who is already playing the field and spending her husband’s money on furs.

The prim, straight-laced Doris, whose favourite place is the cemetery, is played by Noreen O’Loughlin. Mick Loughnane is Sam, the unlikely ‘playboy’ butcher who apparently uses the cemetery as his Tinder dating platform. Mildred, the siren, who disrupts the friend’s tranquil world is played by Ethel O’Mahony.

“We’re excited to bring this beautiful story to life for our audience,” said director Bernie Harten.

“Despite the title, Ivan Menchell’s script is filled with laughter, emotion, and relatable moments that resonate with audiences of all ages, a perfect balance of comedy and tenderness. It’s a celebration of friendship, resilience, and the idea that life—and love—don’t end with loss and the importance of embracing life’s unexpected changes.”

Speaking about the upcoming production, Eddie McCourt, chairperson of Ennis Players said, “We are delighted to bring The Cemetery Club to our Ennis audiences and look forward to welcoming our patrons, friends and supporters to glór, where we promise them a wonderful night of high-quality theatre.”

Over the years Ennis Players has helped raise over €100,000 for local and national charities and this tradition will continue this year, with the worthy beneficiary of Monday night’s performance being Liam Ashe’s’ Balò Children Ireland fund.