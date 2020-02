Today’s Harty Cup Final has been postponed.

Munster GAA confirmed just after 11am that the game between St Flannans and CBC was not going ahead in Mallow with heavy wind and rain throughout the morning.

A pitch inspection took place at 8.30am with the provincial body confirming the game would go ahead at that point, but a further deterioration in the weather conditions led to the game being called off.

No details of a refixture have yet been confirmed.