Harrington Leads At 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Padraig Harrington is the early leader at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club

He holds a one shot lead on 7 under par and finished with a birdie on the 18th to set a new course record of 63.

Shane Lowry is right in the mix for a second title after a strong opening round.

The Clara native shot a first round total of 66 to see him finish on 4 under par in beautiful conditions at the North Clare course, with his playing partners Russell Knox and Tommy Fleetwood a shot further back.

A group of players on 5 under par held the early lead, while Martin Kaymer was among those to finish on 4 under along with Lowry.

The huge crowd that descended on Lahinch were spoiled with glorious sunshine across the day.