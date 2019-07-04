Home » Sports » Harrington Leads At 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
Padraig Harrington salutes the cheers of the crowd after putting on the 18th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.

Harrington Leads At 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

July 4, 2019 657 Views

Padraig Harrington is the early leader at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club

He holds a one shot lead on 7 under par and finished with a birdie on the 18th to set a new course record of 63.

Shane Lowry is right in the mix for a second title after a strong opening round.

The Clara native shot a first round total of 66 to see him finish on 4 under par in beautiful conditions at the North Clare course, with his playing partners Russell Knox and Tommy Fleetwood a shot further back.

A group of  players on 5 under par held the early lead, while Martin Kaymer was among those to finish on 4 under along with Lowry.

The huge crowd that descended on Lahinch were spoiled with glorious sunshine across the day.

Ian Poulter and Padraig Harrington shake hands after playing the 18th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington salutes the cheers of the crowd after putting on the 18th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Ian Poulter salutes the crowd after putting at the 18th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
A relaxed Ian poulter and Padraig Harrington at the eighteenth green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington plays from a bunker on the 18th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington plays his second shot on the eighteenth during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Tyrell Hatton takes a lie down as he waits for the 18th green to clear, with Ian Poulter nearby, during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
A relaxed Ian Poulter and Padraig Harrington walk up the eighteenth during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
The crowd following Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter and Tyrell Hatton heads back the eighteenth during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington takes his tee shot at the 17th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington eyes up his tee shot at the 17th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington eyes up his tee shot at the 17th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Ian Poulter eyes up his situation at the 17th during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Harrington tops the leaderboard during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Jon Ra salutes the crowd at the 14th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Tyrell Hatton reacts to a putt on the 14th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Ian Poulter reacts to his putt at the 14th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
The crowd lines the 14th to watch Padraig Harrington, Ian Poulter and Tyrell Hatton during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Action at the 5th hole during day one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
A spectator takes a nap during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington salutes the cheers of the crowd after putting on the 18th green during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.

 

 

 

About Derrick Lynch

Avatar

Check Also

Lahinch Basks In Sunshine On Opening Day Of Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Suncream is the order of the day as the opening rounds of the 2019 Dubai …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!