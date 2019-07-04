Harrington Leads At 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Padraig Harrington is the early leader at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club
He holds a one shot lead on 7 under par and finished with a birdie on the 18th to set a new course record of 63.
Shane Lowry is right in the mix for a second title after a strong opening round.
The Clara native shot a first round total of 66 to see him finish on 4 under par in beautiful conditions at the North Clare course, with his playing partners Russell Knox and Tommy Fleetwood a shot further back.
A group of players on 5 under par held the early lead, while Martin Kaymer was among those to finish on 4 under along with Lowry.
The huge crowd that descended on Lahinch were spoiled with glorious sunshine across the day.